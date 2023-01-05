Read full article on original website
ELLERBE — Deputies have charged a man in connection to a break-in from late December of 2022. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies recovered stolen property after stopping 44-year-old Larry Wayne Talley, of Ellerbe, on Dec. 30. Deputies were reportedly able to tie the property...
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Luther Street following a report of a suspect possessing felony amounts of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Mario Leprentiss Harrell. ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of...
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is in custody Monday after an hours-long standoff with deputies. The Scotland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were attempting a welfare check around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the Gibson Manor Apartments when they were met with gunfire. Deputies said...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An off-duty deputy with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to Sheriff Cambo Streater. The sheriff said on Saturday a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area. The deputy requested assistance from...
A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. and originally closed all outbound lanes of Owen Drive from Boone Trail toward Phillies Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. Owen Drive reopened at 11:30 p.m.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Robeson County Saturday has been identified and a suspect is wanted. Amonte M. Blocker, 26, of St. Pauls was found when deputies arrived at a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Dr., according to a release.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Five men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton. RELATED COVERAGE | Homicide investigation underway after early-morning shooting in Robeson County, sheriff says. The Robeson County said 18-year-old Kobe Mobley, 22-year-old Xavier Jones, 20-year-old Jadaruis Kells,...
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects. Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were arrested this week in connection with the robbery of a Moore County Dollar Tree in November, officials said Friday. The armed robbery took place on Nov. 15 at the Dollar Tree on N.C. 22 near Whispering Pines, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
5 arrests made in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kylerr Q. Page, 22, of Maxton, was arrested Saturday after deputies said he was still wanted. He is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with […]
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Fort Bragg man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to a Jamesville shooting in December that injured one person, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Renaldo Shamel Armond, 44, of Slagle Place, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. […]
