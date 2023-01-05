ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

The Richmond Observer

Deputies charge man in Ellerbe break-in

ELLERBE — Deputies have charged a man in connection to a break-in from late December of 2022. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies recovered stolen property after stopping 44-year-old Larry Wayne Talley, of Ellerbe, on Dec. 30. Deputies were reportedly able to tie the property...
ELLERBE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Jan. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Luther Street following a report of a suspect possessing felony amounts of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Mario Leprentiss Harrell. ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One dead in Sunday shooting

A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Southern Pines suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects. Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...

