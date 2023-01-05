Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
ArtsQuest announces another Musikfest headliner
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another show has been announced for Musikfest 2023. Country artist Maren Morris will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets from $39-$99 go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
Comedian to headline Musikfest 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced a different kind of headliner for this year's Musikfest. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is bringing his comedy tour to the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thursday, Aug. 10. Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians, and he stars in and produces “Mr. Iglesias,”...
LANTA announces route changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16. One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
Reading remembers Frank Denbowski
READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is remembering his former chief of staff, Frank Denbowski, who died over the weekend. He said the two first met in 2011, and their friendship went beyond politics. "When I got news of Frank's passing, I knew immediately that we lost a great...
Watro announces office locations in Mahanoy City, Hazleton
Newly sworn-in state Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., has announced two district office locations. His Mahanoy City office is at 1 W. Centre St., while his Hazleton office is at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. In a news release, the lawmaker said offices can assist constituents with issues,...
Car club honors Catasauqua teen who died in crash
The community is remembering 18-year-old Elijah Soler, who was killed in a Lehigh County car crash last week. "He showed his support for everything and he would always show love," said Mubashar Mughal, one of Soler's friends. The recent Catasauqua High School graduate was killed in an Allentown car crash...
Northampton County executive: 'Stay tuned' to debate over employee health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted last week against supporting a health center for county employees, but that vote did not kill the idea. The vote, an override of a veto, meant Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure cannot allocate money to the proposal. Council controls spending, and as McClure pointed out, the contract for a center and a lease for space would go before council anyway.
Former Easton Councilman announces candidacy for Northampton County Council
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Former Easton City Councilman and Hanover Township Supervisor Jeff Warren announced his candidacy for the Northampton County Council District 3 seat during this year’s election cycle. The District 3 seat is composed of Bethlehem Township, Hanover Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Borough of Nazareth, East Allen...
Easton Historic District Commission advances apartment building
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission on Monday night granted conceptual approval for a proposed six-story apartment building. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St., and is somewhat unique. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building at 527-529 Northampton St., owned by the same company.
Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa.
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A string of robberies across towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey targeting elderly women has Pennsylvania State Police issuing a warning. According to authorities, it's been happening since May 2022. State Police in the Poconos say a 92-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight by three...
Fire damages Jordan Parkway Diner in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a landmark diner in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Crews were called to the Jordan Parkway Diner on MacArthur Road shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Firefighters were seen knocking out flames in the roof area. We've heard no reports of injuries. There's no word yet...
Hundreds of vendors expected at gun show in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, Pa. - The Morgantown Center in Berks County is hosting a gun show Saturday and Sunday. The PA Gun show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday. And, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The two-day trade show is organized by Eagle Shows. Hundreds of...
As Frederick's Downtown Market nears completion, future of family's butcher shop at Quakertown Farmers Market remains uncertain
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fans of a popular butcher shop at the Quakertown Farmers Market will soon find the same products less than a mile north in downtown Quakertown. Frederick's Downtown Market, offering fresh meats, cheeses and more, is expected to open later this winter at 122 E. Broad St., a few doors down from the Trolley Barn Public Market.
Reading City Council reacts to death of Frank Denbowski
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council took time Monday night to remember Frank Denbowski, who died Saturday at 46 years old. Denbowski held numerous roles with the city over the past 20 years, with his most recent as Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff and as interim managing director.
Reading residents to have input on possible 1-way streets
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council will seek community input before it makes a decision to make changes to two city streets. Council tabled a motion Monday night to make Cotton Street a one-way westbound street between South 19th and South Ninth streets, and to make South Street a one-way eastbound street between South Ninth and South 13th streets.
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for 41-year-old Birdsboro man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. They say 41-year-old Joshua Noll was pronounced dead January 6 at his Birdsboro residence. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
School district in Schuylkill forms police department
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district has hired two full-time police officers. Mahanoy Area School District has formed the MASD Police Department. It's the first school district to start its own police department in Schuylkill County. The officers have full authority to arrest and file charges for...
Efforts to close Wernersville Community Corrections Center continue
South Heidelberg Township zoning board ask for appeal opportunity with state high court, following commonwealth court ruling. Weeks after the Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of the state, township officials are looking to continue the fight to close the center. They say it continues to be a danger to the community.
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Shapiro taps former Reading School District Superintendent to be next Pa. Education Secretary
There are more developments with the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. Tom Rader will have the latest. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro tapped former Reading School District Superintendent Khalid Mumin to be his education secretary. Details at 5:30.
