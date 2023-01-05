EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted last week against supporting a health center for county employees, but that vote did not kill the idea. The vote, an override of a veto, meant Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure cannot allocate money to the proposal. Council controls spending, and as McClure pointed out, the contract for a center and a lease for space would go before council anyway.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO