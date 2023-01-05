ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

WRAL

Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire

The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Soldiers questioned at Fort Bragg

Military leaders at Fort Bragg confirm they've launched a drug investigation involving soldiers in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command on Post.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WECT

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County

*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol* DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
sandhillssentinel.com

Crews respond to two-vehicle crash on Morganton Road

Two people were sent to the hospital, and several lanes of Morganton Road were shut down after a two-vehicle crash on Monday in Southern Pines. According to first responders, the incident happened shortly after noon near the entrance to Pinecrest Plaza. Investigators say a Mercedes C230 failed to yield and turned into the path of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Man found dead outside Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel

A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation.
TAR HEEL, NC

