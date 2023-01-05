Read full article on original website
Watkins, educator and community leader in Richmond County, dies at 100
ROCKINGHAM — A longtime leader in education and civil rights in Richmond County has passed away. It was announced Monday that James Clyde Watkins, known as J.C., died earlier in the morning at Richmond County Hospice Haven. Watkins was born in 1922 and grew up on a tenant farm...
WRAL
Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire
The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
RSHS history teacher finds love, hope driving Raider Magic within students
ROCKINGHAM — Tucked away in the corner of the Richmond Senior High School gymnasium, there’s a familiar face at every home basketball game who orchestrates the movement of students, more commonly known to locals as the “Bleacher Creatures,” to complete a wide variety of tasks to help create something special during home basketball games.
WRAL
Soldiers questioned at Fort Bragg
Military leaders at Fort Bragg confirm they've launched a drug investigation involving soldiers in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command on Post.
cbs17
Fayetteville police looking for family of woman found dead in hotel room
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in finding the family of a deceased woman. Patricia Ann Sparks, 65, was found in her hotel room at Woodspring Suites on Walter Reed Road on Dec. 23. Her death does not appear suspicious, police said.
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off home in Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning the gutters of a home in Governor's Club, a private community. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County...
4 NC workers sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Smithfield Foods; 1 employee dies in unrelated incident, company says
The incident happened around 1 a.m. when there was an ammonia release in the refrigerated section of the plant, the news release.
WECT
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
15-year-old found with loaded gun at North Carolina high school, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
wcti12.com
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
One year later: Community activists push for police accountability following Jason Walker's death
Activist gathered to remember a Fayetteville man one year after he was shot and killed by an off duty Cumberland County Sheriff's Lieutenant.
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County
*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol* DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The […]
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in North Carolina church parking lot
Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.
wpde.com
Robeson Co. woman upset she wasn't moved to another apartment following fire
ROBESON COUNTY (S.C.) — Carmen Hipp said the past week of her life has been hard, because of what she's had to deal with inside her apartment at the Morgan Britt apartment complex in Lumberton. Online records show the complex is the property of the Robeson County Housing Authority.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
cbs17
2 injured, I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash near Dunn in Harnett County
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery tractor-trailer crash injured two people and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Harnett County for nearly five hours Saturday, officials said. The four-vehicle crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. just south of mile marker 72, which is at U.S. 421 in Dunn, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
sandhillssentinel.com
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash on Morganton Road
Two people were sent to the hospital, and several lanes of Morganton Road were shut down after a two-vehicle crash on Monday in Southern Pines. According to first responders, the incident happened shortly after noon near the entrance to Pinecrest Plaza. Investigators say a Mercedes C230 failed to yield and turned into the path of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
WRAL
Man found dead outside Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel
A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation.
