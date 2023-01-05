ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaetz nominates Trump for speaker of the House

By David Knowles, Yahoo News
 4 days ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominated former President Donald Trump to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday as the Republican Party continued to struggle to reach a consensus on who will lead it in that chamber.

Gaetz, who — along with 20 other right-wing Republican lawmakers — has refused to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the position, is a staunch backer of the former president. But Gaetz has refused to heed Trump's call to support McCarthy and "take the victory" of winning back the House from Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.

Following Trump's plea on Wednesday to GOP House members to back McCarthy, Gaetz appeared to mock the former president, echoing one of the retorts Trump uses on social media.

"Sad!" Gaetz said in a Wednesday statement about Trump's endorsement of McCarthy. "This changes neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my vote."

On Thursday, minutes after Gaetz posted a video clip of himself voting for Trump, Liz Harrington, a spokeswoman for the former president, retweeted it, thought Trump himself did not offer any immediate reaction.

Gaetz's introduction of Trump's name into the fray came in the seventh round of balloting, though no other Republican stepped forward to join him. McCarthy failed once again to garner enough votes to be named speaker, receiving 201 of the 217 votes he needs. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., again received 212 votes from a united Democratic caucus. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., received 19 votes, while one Republican, Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, voted "present."

There is no law or provision in the U.S. Constitution preventing the appointment of a person to be speaker who is not, or has never been, a member of the House, and Gaetz has long eyed the possibility that it might someday be Trump.

In 2021, he told Yahoo News reporter Alexander Nazaryan that he was considering a move to try to place Trump in that role.

Related
Salon

"I did not answer the call": Kayleigh McEnany ignored Trump's phone call after receiving subpoena

Donald Trump and Kayleigh McEnany (Photo illustration by Salon/Brendan Smialowsk/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) According to newly released transcripts of testimony from the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ghosted former President Donald Trump when he tried to call her after she received a subpoena as part of the committee's investigation.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip in analysis of Kevin McCarthy House speaker chaos

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has gone viral for a quip about disgraced former Republican House speaker Dennis Hastert during an on-air discussion about the chaotic scenes in Congress on Tuesday.After Kevin McCarthy failed to garner sufficient votes to secure the Speakership, fellow CNN presenter Dana Bash opined that Republicans had faced a similar dilemma when Newt Gingrich was forced out as speaker in 1998.“We have seen that... when Newt Gingrich was ousted, and they were looking for a consensus candidate,” Ms Bash said. “Oof,” Mr Tapper replied. “It turned out it was a child molester, but OK yes.”Hastert served...
ILLINOIS STATE
Boston, MA
