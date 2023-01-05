ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
rolling out

Inside look at Young Thug’s former mansion (video)

As Young Thug prepares for his RICO trial on the second week of January 2023, images of his former mansion in the upscale Buckhead section of Atlanta have been leaked to the public. The $3.1 million home which includes a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars is...
rolling out

Judge reads lyrics to Young Thug’s ‘Slime S—‘ in court (video)

The presiding judge in Young Thug’s RICO trial read off a part of his song that allegedly contains anti-police lyrics. Thugger is being tried for allegedly co-founding a street gang that engaged in multiple acts of criminality, including murder, and then using his songs to either brag about it or promote them.
rolling out

Chanel Scott turns her passion into purpose with CheMinistry and Fox Soul

Like many women, Chanel Scott found herself struggling through the often murky waters of dating as a young, accomplished Black woman. Talking with other friends and co-workers, Scott realized many of them were having the same issues and were unsure about their approach when it came to the opposite sex. Instead of focusing on her frustration, Scott decided to create an opportunity for men and women to discuss their differences and find common ground. Scott’s dating and courtship dilemnas birthed a relationship platform titled CheMinistry.
rolling out

Doug E. Fresh is set to perform at the 5th annual Urban One Honors

The 5th annual Urban One Honors will air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will fall on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. It will be a night of honoring legendary “Icons of the Culture.” Not only will LL Cool J receive the Entertainment Icon award but David and Tamela Mann will receive the Inspirational Impact award.
rolling out

Big Baby Cheef is bringing conscious trap music to North Carolina

Alex “Big Baby Cheef” Eaddy has always been passionate about hip-hop. Cheef is a rapper that can do everything well, such as freestyle, battle rap, sing, write, arrange, executive produce and entertain. He’s worked with a respectable list of key industry players including Kevin Gates, Trap Beckham, Shawty Lo, Boosie, Pastor Troy, Cuban Doll, Young Chop, London On Da Track, and more.
rolling out

Rap pioneer Gangsta Boo is dead at 43

Gangsta Boo, the pioneering female emcee and an integral part of the legendary Memphis, Tennessee, rap group Three 6 Mafia, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 43. The death of the much-admired rapper, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was confirmed by her former labelmate DJ Paul who posted a tribute on Gangsta Boo’s Instagram page. The circumstances surrounding her sudden and premature death have not yet been made public, reports Fox 13 news station in Memphis.
rolling out

rolling out

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

