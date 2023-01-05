Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
LaKeith Stanfield’s ex calls him out for keeping their child a secret
Acclaimed actor LaKeith Stanfield, who is best known for his starring roles in the blockbuster films Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, is being put on full blast by his child’s mother. Artist Tylor Hurd accused Stanfield of not acknowledging their child, something that Stanfield adamantly denies.
T.I., Rick Ross among rappers who may testify in Young Thug trial
The much-anticipated, high-stakes trial of Young Thug begins on Jan. 9, and a Who’s Who of hip-hop superstars and local leaders may be called into court to testify in the rapper’s defense – and in some cases to testify against him. The defense witness list, according to...
Inside look at Young Thug’s former mansion (video)
As Young Thug prepares for his RICO trial on the second week of January 2023, images of his former mansion in the upscale Buckhead section of Atlanta have been leaked to the public. The $3.1 million home which includes a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars is...
Judge reads lyrics to Young Thug’s ‘Slime S—‘ in court (video)
The presiding judge in Young Thug’s RICO trial read off a part of his song that allegedly contains anti-police lyrics. Thugger is being tried for allegedly co-founding a street gang that engaged in multiple acts of criminality, including murder, and then using his songs to either brag about it or promote them.
Chanel Scott turns her passion into purpose with CheMinistry and Fox Soul
Like many women, Chanel Scott found herself struggling through the often murky waters of dating as a young, accomplished Black woman. Talking with other friends and co-workers, Scott realized many of them were having the same issues and were unsure about their approach when it came to the opposite sex. Instead of focusing on her frustration, Scott decided to create an opportunity for men and women to discuss their differences and find common ground. Scott’s dating and courtship dilemnas birthed a relationship platform titled CheMinistry.
Doug E. Fresh is set to perform at the 5th annual Urban One Honors
The 5th annual Urban One Honors will air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will fall on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. It will be a night of honoring legendary “Icons of the Culture.” Not only will LL Cool J receive the Entertainment Icon award but David and Tamela Mann will receive the Inspirational Impact award.
Big Baby Cheef is bringing conscious trap music to North Carolina
Alex “Big Baby Cheef” Eaddy has always been passionate about hip-hop. Cheef is a rapper that can do everything well, such as freestyle, battle rap, sing, write, arrange, executive produce and entertain. He’s worked with a respectable list of key industry players including Kevin Gates, Trap Beckham, Shawty Lo, Boosie, Pastor Troy, Cuban Doll, Young Chop, London On Da Track, and more.
Rap pioneer Gangsta Boo is dead at 43
Gangsta Boo, the pioneering female emcee and an integral part of the legendary Memphis, Tennessee, rap group Three 6 Mafia, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 43. The death of the much-admired rapper, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was confirmed by her former labelmate DJ Paul who posted a tribute on Gangsta Boo’s Instagram page. The circumstances surrounding her sudden and premature death have not yet been made public, reports Fox 13 news station in Memphis.
Actors R. Saaed Green and Rodney Perry discuss new comedy show, ‘The Urbans’
Tubi TV’s latest comedy show, from Green Company Pictures, “The Urbans,” depicts the Green brothers’ life as business owners. The main character, J. Whitman (R. Saeed Green), is a successful upholstery shop owner on Urban Avenue, who although financially savvy, is flawed like everyone else. Green...
