Like many women, Chanel Scott found herself struggling through the often murky waters of dating as a young, accomplished Black woman. Talking with other friends and co-workers, Scott realized many of them were having the same issues and were unsure about their approach when it came to the opposite sex. Instead of focusing on her frustration, Scott decided to create an opportunity for men and women to discuss their differences and find common ground. Scott’s dating and courtship dilemnas birthed a relationship platform titled CheMinistry.

6 DAYS AGO