Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Bay News 9
After Damar Hamlin injury, fans of Bills, Bengals ready to get back to football
Ryan King plans to be among the legions of Cincinnati Bengals fans in the stands at Paycor Stadium on Sunday for the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. While he’s hoping for a win to send the team into the playoffs on a note, his more general goal is for things to go differently than they did a few days earlier.
Bay News 9
Bengals outline refund policy for Bills game canceled due to Damar Hamlin's injury
CINCINNATI — Fans who had tickets to Monday night’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game are eligible for a full refund. The Bengals are offering refunds to anyone who had tickets to the Monday night game versus Buffalo. Most fans are eligible for an automatic refund. Anyone who purchased tickets...
Bay News 9
Bills set to honor Damar Hamlin during Sunday's game
The Bills are honoring safety Damar Hamlin at Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots by wearing a special patch with the number 3 on their jerseys. The Bills have also spray-painted blue around the number 3 on the 30-yard-line on the field. It’s something all 32 NFL teams...
Bay News 9
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Bay News 9
Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals were still flipping out Sunday over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Mixon mocked the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a coin out of his glove and flicking it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.
Bay News 9
Damar Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders amid recovery from cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an...
Bay News 9
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith fought until the bitter end to help the Houston Texans to a win in the finale of a dismal season, with his fate likely already sealed. Hours later he was out of a job. Smith was fired as coach of the Texans on Sunday...
Bay News 9
Dolphins beat Jets, get assist from Bills to clinch NFL playoff berth
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, helping the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff berth since 2016 after squeaking by the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday. Playing without injured starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins (9-8) snapped a...
Bay News 9
Bucs fall to Falcons as Brady breaks single-season completion record
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a...
Comments / 0