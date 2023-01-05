ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Bay News 9

Bills set to honor Damar Hamlin during Sunday's game

The Bills are honoring safety Damar Hamlin at Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots by wearing a special patch with the number 3 on their jerseys. The Bills have also spray-painted blue around the number 3 on the 30-yard-line on the field. It’s something all 32 NFL teams...
Bay News 9

Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
Bay News 9

Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals were still flipping out Sunday over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Mixon mocked the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a coin out of his glove and flicking it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bay News 9

Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith fought until the bitter end to help the Houston Texans to a win in the finale of a dismal season, with his fate likely already sealed. Hours later he was out of a job. Smith was fired as coach of the Texans on Sunday...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay News 9

Dolphins beat Jets, get assist from Bills to clinch NFL playoff berth

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, helping the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff berth since 2016 after squeaking by the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday. Playing without injured starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins (9-8) snapped a...
Bay News 9

Bucs fall to Falcons as Brady breaks single-season completion record

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy