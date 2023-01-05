Read full article on original website
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update
Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Major Lovie Smith update revealed
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is fearful he could be the team’s second one-and-done. So the coach is attempting to do something about it. Smith will reportedly meet with Texans owner Cal McNair according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Concerned that he’ll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting Read more... The post Major Lovie Smith update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NFL analyst sees Sean Payton, Tom Brady joining this team
Rumors that Sean Payton and Tom Brady will join forces in 2023 are everywhere, and seemingly growing stronger by the minute. ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan thinks it’s a real possibility. During the halftime show in Saturday night’s Week 18 game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, Ryan envisioned that star-studded pairing coming together Read more... The post NFL analyst sees Sean Payton, Tom Brady joining this team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser
Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three...
Jets QB Zach Wilson will make 'life hell' for possible veteran QB competition in 2023
When it was announced Friday that Mike White would be inactive for Week 18, head coach Robert Saleh said that veteran Joe Flacco would be getting the start in the regular season finale, with Wilson serving as the backup. Jets head coach Robert Saleh added last week that he would get the quarterback situation "fixed" in the offseason.
Offseason 2023 Mock Draft 1.0 (5 Rounds)
The 2022 season has come to a close with the Falcons finishing 7-10. The Falcons finally beat Tom Brady, and it didn’t affect their draft position. This is going to be an interesting draft for the Falcons, mainly because they’re going to have a lot of money to spend in free agency to address the needs on their roster. That means they could target a quarterback or go with the best player available. If you’ve been reading my Mock Draft Monday series, the goal was to mix up the picks and talk about different players the Falcons could target. Now, I’ll be pivoting to what I think the Falcons should do. This series will be updated as free agency goes along, after the Senior Bowl, after the combine, compensation picks, etc. I’ll also be doing later editions with trades. Draft Order is via Tankathon. Let’s get started:
The one thing missing on the Eagles offense
Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when...
Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Is Reportedly Getting Fired
A prominent NFL assistant coach is reportedly set to coach his final game of the season on Sunday. According to a report, there is a widespread belief among the league that Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods will be fired following his team's final game on Sunday. "Source: There is a...
Sam Howell vs. Aaron Rodgers as Commanders QB?
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell put his best foot forward in the 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field on Sunday. Howell showed glimpses of what he could offer the offense next year that left receiver Jahan Dotson impressed. Coach Ron Rivera wanted Carson Wentz to give the...
Packers' Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have...
Steelers Should Be Excited About New Opponents For 2023
With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially finished 3rd in their division, meaning they will play the 3rd place teams from rotating divisions, while going against some fairly weak divisions next season. Overall, the schedule as a whole looks to be not too tough based on their opponents win percentages in 2022. Of course, the Steelers will play home and away games against the division champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens (who may or may not have Lamar Jackson next year), and the Cleveland Browns, who are hoping that Deshaun Watson is no longer rusty and can play as well as he did with the Houston Texans.
