The state of Agriculture in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicked off over the weekend and while many see the event as an opportunity to sample food and products produced in Pennsylvania, the Farm Show really is all about agriculture and rural life in Pennsylvania. On this program, we’ve always used Farm Show Week as a...
Pa. Republican lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership
The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, who has worked closely...
New Pennsylvania state House speaker wants ‘work group’ after slow session start
Lawmakers were brought to the Capitol for a special session designed to speed passage of a two-year window for letting some victims of child sexual abuse file otherwise outdated lawsuits. Mark Scolforo/The Associated Press. A week after he was a surprise choice to become speaker of the state House of...
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
This Pennsylvania county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists associated with an election conspiracy group and against the advice of the local election director. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings and the case against Bryan Kohberger of Pennsylvania
Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the...
The behind-the-scenes story of Mark Rozzi’s surprising rise to Pa. House speaker
Republicans were the primary engineers behind the Berks County Democrat’s candidacy and announcement — and even wrote his acceptance speech. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Before delivering prepared remarks, newly...
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case against Pennsylvania man
Bryan Kohberger's return to the state means sealed documents that could answer key questions in the closely watched case will soon be released publicly. The Pennsylvania man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday.
Pa. gas industry report shows production, inspections increased in 2021
Pennsylvania natural gas drillers pulled even more gas from the ground in 2021 than they did the year before. It’s the latest in a pattern of annual record-setting for the industry. The Department of Environmental Protection’s most recent annual report shows that the pace of new drilling slowed in...
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt to be Pa.’s top election official
The Republican Philadelphia city commissioner famously stood up to former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020 while receiving death threats. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
The School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District are a part of the suit. It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties...
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Though commercial traffic on the Turnpike exceeded pre-pandemic levels this year, the Commission is still responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho slayings, waives right to fight extradition from Pennsylvania
Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police. A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial.
Mark Rozzi is the new speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Here’s what you need to know.
Democrats in the Pennsylvania House were joined by a handful of Republicans to pick Berks County’s Mark Rozzi to be speaker. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The Pennsylvania House picked state...
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pennsylvania House speaker he’ll be
Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
Some are hopeful the chamber will finally pass rule changes aimed at giving all lawmakers a say in making policy, but there’s reason to be skeptical. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Top stories of 2022: How did election conspiracy theorists affect the 2022 midterms?
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the Pennsylvania Department of State issued reminders that vote counting could take days or weeks — due to the number of mail-in ballots submitted. But at his victory party, midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry – who encouraged efforts to baselessly overturn...
Pennsylvania State House control unclear ahead of chamber’s speaker vote
Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers, their families and supporters arrived at the state Capitol to be sworn in for the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the...
Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
"To be able to have access to [testing strips] and not be afraid of being charged with drug paraphernalia for having them is a great step forward.”. Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Rozzi, a Democrat, is elected Pennsylvania House speaker
Rozzi says he’ll be an “independent” who won’t caucus with either party. Pennsylvania state House lawmakers elected Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County as house speaker — making him the first Democrat to hold the position in over a decade. Minutes later, Rozzi said he...
