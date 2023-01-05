ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The state of Agriculture in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicked off over the weekend and while many see the event as an opportunity to sample food and products produced in Pennsylvania, the Farm Show really is all about agriculture and rural life in Pennsylvania. On this program, we’ve always used Farm Show Week as a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
This Pennsylvania county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results

County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists associated with an election conspiracy group and against the advice of the local election director. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
The behind-the-scenes story of Mark Rozzi’s surprising rise to Pa. House speaker

Republicans were the primary engineers behind the Berks County Democrat’s candidacy and announcement — and even wrote his acceptance speech. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Before delivering prepared remarks, newly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case against Pennsylvania man

Bryan Kohberger's return to the state means sealed documents that could answer key questions in the closely watched case will soon be released publicly. The Pennsylvania man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt to be Pa.’s top election official

The Republican Philadelphia city commissioner famously stood up to former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020 while receiving death threats. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Though commercial traffic on the Turnpike exceeded pre-pandemic levels this year, the Commission is still responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho slayings, waives right to fight extradition from Pennsylvania

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police. A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial.
MOSCOW, ID
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pennsylvania House speaker he’ll be

Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?

Some are hopeful the chamber will finally pass rule changes aimed at giving all lawmakers a say in making policy, but there’s reason to be skeptical. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
