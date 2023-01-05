ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

15 best gadgets of CES 2023: the TVs, laptops, health tech, and more we loved

TechRadar's team has been scouring the halls and suites of CES 2023 here in surprisingly cloudy Las Vegas this week, and we've had the chance to test and examine some extremely cool new gadgets and developments. We put our collective heads together to pick out the best of what we've...
TechRadar

I tried JBL’s retro-cool wireless active speaker, and it rocked

JBL launched a range of vintage-looking hi-fi components at CES 2023, all of it hearkening back to the brand’s 1960s-70s heyday when beefy knobs and wood side-panels were the norm. But the new JBL offering that most captured my attention – that hard-to-ignore Bluetooth-enabled, orange-plattered turntable aside – was the 4329P Studio Monitor Powered Loudspeaker.
TechRadar

Hisense’s all mini-LED TV lineup for 2023 is topped by its brightest set yet

Hisense’s sprawling booth at CES 2023 was packed with TVs – unlike some other brands, it had its full 2023 lineup on display, with detailed specs listed for each series. All sets should all be available in spring, which is the time that manufacturers typically start rolling out new TVs.
TechRadar

The world’s first fully wireless OLED TV is completely off the hook

Wireless TVs aren’t a completely sci-fi idea – LG is showing a 97-inch wireless OLED at CES 2023, where it’s one of the more attention-grabbing items in the company’s crowded booth. But far off in a quiet, isolated corner of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall is something perhaps more intriguing: a fully wireless 55-inch 4K OLED TV.
TechRadar

BenQ's Mobiuz EX480UZ gaming monitor is a monster display for both consoles and PCs

Gaming monitor size usually sits in relative to the needs of the particular player. For competitive leaning gamers, 27 inches is just enough. Meanwhile, the gold standard of ultrawide monitors contributes to incredible views. This is what makes the 40-plus inch segment of gaming displays so interesting. Some may feel...
TechRadar

Kemove Angel K68 Mechanical Keyboard

The Kemove Angel K68 mechanical keyboard is a satisfying, well-designed keyboard for everyday use with well-balanced RGB lighting and versatility. It’s a good choice for wired and wireless use, however, the tight layout of the keycaps may be off-putting for some, and can take a while to get used to.
TechRadar

Forget the Galaxy S23 - here are two Pixel 7 deals that blow it away

The new year usually heralds a new generation of smartphones from Samsung - an event many are waiting for, no doubt. We've spotted two rival Google Pixel 7 deals that we think offer tempting alternative options to those still on the fence about their next upgrade, however. First up, the...
TechRadar

CES 2023 proved that screenless smartwatches are the future of fitness

Smartwatches are becoming stylish. For many years we've seen technologically advanced examples of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers, capable of doing all sorts of amazing things, but whose designs have come up short next to the more elegant form of many analog watches. The Apple Watch Ultra is...
TechRadar

Raspberry Pi’s new camera is the DIY project I've been looking for

I've been threatening to start a Raspberry Pi project since buying one of the little computers during the original lockdown. While those plans never came to fruition, Raspberry Pi's new Camera Module 3 could just be the spark that relights my DIY camera fire. Raspberry Pi has made camera modules...
TechRadar

Gaming Chromebooks aren't a con — CES showed me that they might be the future

When gaming Chromebooks were announced back in October of 2022, you'd be forgiven for cocking you head to the side and looking puzzled. We were right there with you. In fact, our own Christian Guyton wrote just a month ago that gaming Chromebooks were, well, a bit of a con that were promising way more than they could ever really deliver.
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams could soon be coming to a massive screen near you

Microsoft has partnered with Chinese electronics company Hisense on a new large-screen display designed specifically for use with its video conferencing platform. An update on Microsoft China’s news site (opens in new tab) announced that Microsoft Teams would be available on Hisense’s WR range of Android-powered touch panels, which are available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch configurations.
TechRadar

pCloud Pass review

Despite being a relatively simple Internet service, there are seemingly tens of password managers to choose from, and setting them apart can be a challenge. Fortunately, pCloud Pass stands out for all the right reasons. Pros. +. Reasonably priced (or free for one device) +. Clean interface and browser extensions.
TechRadar

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more

Bitdefender’s antivirus offering provides strong protection against malware, phishing and a host of other threats, and its lengthy list of bonus tools do even more to keep you safe. An absolute must for your security shortlist. Pros. +. Accurate and reliable antivirus. +. Effective anti-phishing. +. Stacks of features.
TechRadar

A durable Galaxy S23 would change the phone world

Galaxy S23 will come with a predictable folio of upgrades, including a new mobile platform, an upgraded camera, and new features. While it will certainly be a trendsetter, if Samsung worried less about spec bumps and instead focused on durability, the Galaxy S23 would be a historic phone launch. A military-grade phone with all of the looks and features of Samsung’s best would reset our expectations for every other flagship phone to come.
TechRadar

BlackBerry is getting to grips with Rust at last

Blackberry and Elektrobit have announced a collaboration to support the Rust programming language in their automotive software development, which they report is “quickly gaining momentum” in the industry. Rust is a memory-safe language that promises to provide a secure foundation for software development across endpoints. Memory safety vulnerabilities...
Rolling Stone

Dry Cleaning Bring Post-Punk Prowess to ‘Fallon’ With ‘Hot Penny Day’ Performance

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience is more than happy to allow Dry Cleaning frontwoman Florence Shaw to call them her disco pickle. The U.K. band stopped by the late-night show on Monday for a slick performance of “Hot Penny Day,” the stoner-rock cut from their sophomore studio album Stumpwork, released last October. Shaw led the band through the set with a serenity to her spoken word delivery that remained undisturbed by the raging instrumentalists sharing the stage with her, including bassist Lewis Maynard, guitarist Tom Dowse, and drummer Nick Buxton. Dry Cleaning’s performance style, often characterized by a...

