theblock.co
Bitcoin over $17,000 pushes miners higher
Bitcoin mining company shares soared amid a wider market rally and as bitcoin traded above $17,000. Many of the miners are still trading under $1. Bitcoin mining stocks jumped as the cryptocurrency rallied above $17,000. Crypto-related stocks and traditional markets were also higher. Bitfarms rose by 32%, while Marathon gained...
theblock.co
Bitcoin blasts through $17,000 amid wider market rally
Cryptocurrencies and traditional markets rose, continuing Friday’s optimism. Silvergate was among the few losers. Bitcoin blasted past $17,000 amid a wider market rally that sent crypto-related stocks and traditional markets higher. The biggest cryptocurrency increased 1.8% in the past 24 hours to $17,260. Ether was up 4.7% to $1,324...
theblock.co
Crypto VC LongHash launches soulbound tokens to reward contributors
LongHashX has launched soulbound tokens to reward contributors. The tokens, “merit” and “exemplary,” have been created in partnership with Syndicate. LongHashX, the startup-accelerator arm of crypto venture capital firm LongHash Ventures, has launched a new initiative to reward contributors on-chain. The initiative, dubbed LongHash Web, uses...
theblock.co
Coinbase shares dip in pre-market following layoff announcement
Coinbase was trading around $37 pre-market, down around 3.1%. The exchange announced layoffs affecting 950 staff, or 20% of its workforce. Coinbase shares dipped during pre-market trading following the firm's decision to cut 950 staff. Shares in the crypto exchange fell 3.1% in the early session, trading around $37 by...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
theblock.co
US trustee objects to FTX's planned sale of LedgerX and other units: Reuters
U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara filed the objection in response to FTX’s proposed asset sales. Vara expressed concern the sales might compromise information related to FTX’s bankruptcy. A U.S. trustee filed an objection to FTX's plan to sell the company's LedgerX as well as FTX units in Europe and...
theblock.co
Former FTX US president Harrison says he'll share information on exchange 'in time'
Harrison departed FTX U.S. in September last year, a few months before its collapse. He said in a tweet that he would share information on FTX U.S. “in time.”. Brett Harrison, former president of FTX U.S., plans to share information on the crypto exchange’s operations. Harrison responded to...
theblock.co
MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, one of the world's leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user's MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency...
theblock.co
Crypto VCs say half their token bets are sidelined with no launch date in sight
A growing number of crypto VCs are reporting that at least half of their portfolio companies are holding back token launches. A myriad of headwinds from regulatory concerns to exchange fees means there still isn’t a clear launch date in sight. Keeping tabs on performance should be easy for...
theblock.co
Metropolitan Commercial Bank to close crypto vertical
Metropolitan Commercial Bank will wind down its crypto asset vertical, a week after U.S. regulators cautioned banks about putting too much leverage in crypto. The bank, which does not hold crypto on its balance sheet, will wind down relationships with its four institutional crypto-related clients this year. Metropolitan Commercial Bank’s...
theblock.co
FTX businesses including LedgerX draw interest from over 100 potential buyers
Around 117 parties are interested in buying four FTX businesses: LedgerX, Embed, FTX Japan and FTX Europe, according to court documents. The FTX debtors have entered into confidentiality agreements with 59 of the parties, according to a filing in the crypto exchange’s bankruptcy case. Roughly 117 parties are interested...
theblock.co
Wyre limits withdrawals to 90% of funds held in customer accounts
Wyre said each customer can withdraw only 90% of their account funds. The company said the move would “enable it to navigate the current market environment.”. The firm added that CEO Ioannis Gianna has transitioned into a new role as executive chairman. Crypto payment provider Wyre announced a change...
theblock.co
Huobi Korea moves to sever ties with the mothership: News1
Huobi Korea is set to sever corporate ties with crypto exchange Huobi Global and run its own business, Korean outlet News1 reported. More than half of the existing Huobi Korea was owned by Leon Lin, the founder of Huobi Global. The next major shareholders include Chairman Jo Guk-Bong and Korea Land Trust.
theblock.co
US authorities request information from hedge funds about Binance: WaPo
U.S. authorities are requesting information from investment firms on crypto exchange Binance. Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann told the Washington Post the firm is engaging with “virtually every regulator across the globe on a daily basis.”. U.S. authorities are requesting information from investment firms on cryptocurrency exchange Binance,...
Survey: Burnout Hits Consumer Confidence as Financial Troubles Grow
KeyBank, a Cleveland-based bank and financial services company with branches throughout southeast Michigan, released its 2023 Financial Mobility Survey, showing American are in increasingly difficult financial positions as 55 percent […] The post Survey: Burnout Hits Consumer Confidence as Financial Troubles Grow appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
theblock.co
Ethereum developers eye February public testnet for Shanghai upgrade
The planned Shanghai upgrade of the Ethereum network will focus exclusively on ETH withdrawals. Developers are planning to release a public test network for the Shanghai upgrade by the end of February. The planned Shanghai upgrade of the Ethereum network will focus exclusively on ether (ETH) withdrawals, according to a...
theblock.co
Flare token airdrop finally happens after two-year wait
The first phase of the Flare token airdrop finally took place on Monday after a two-year delay. About 4.28 billion Flare tokens were distributed to airdrop recipients. The Flare token airdrop finally happened after a two-year wait, with billions of tokens distributed to millions of recipients on Monday. Originally scheduled...
theblock.co
FTX cofounders' Robinhood shares worth over $450 million seized
More than 55 million shares of Robinhood stock owned by FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang have been seized by the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Department of Justice seized more than $456 million in Robinhood shares owned by FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. A court...
