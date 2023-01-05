ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Defiance, AZ

Inauguration Ceremony for Navajo Nation Officials to be Jan. 10 at Fort Defiance

Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRoFG_0k4jN26j00

WINDOW ROCK, Navajo Nation — Navajo Nation President-elect Dr. Buu Nygren and Vice President-elect Richelle Montoya will take their oaths of office at the 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration ceremony alongside the 25th Navajo Nation Council on Jan. 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.(MST) at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center (Stronghold) in Fort Defiance, Navajo Nation (Arizona).

The Navajo People and general public are invited to take part in the historic 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration, which will include the youngest-ever Navajo Nation President, the first female Navajo Nation Vice President, and nine female Navajo Nation Council delegates who will be sworn-in.

The inauguration ceremony will include the offices of President and Vice President of the Navajo Nation, the 25th Navajo Nation Council, Navajo Nation Board of Education, Navajo Nation Board of Election Supervisors and local governance Commissioners.

Following the Navajo Nation General Election, volunteer members of the Nygren-Montoya Campaign established the 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration Committee adjacent to the Nygren-Montoya Transition Team.

The Committee has developed, in partnership with the Navajo Nation Executive Branch, Legislative Branch, and sponsors, a full schedule of events that will follow the inauguration ceremony that includes:

Meal for attendees,

Navajo traditional Song & Dance,

Pow-wow Celebration,

Gospel Celebration,

Inaugural Ball (Invitation-only event).

The events will be hosted in and around the Window Rock area. More information, including an Inauguration Day schedule, will be shared with the public as events are finalized.

Members of the media desiring credentials for the 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration are encouraged to contact Mr. Spencer Willie, media coordinator, at swwillie.nn@gmail.com as soon as possible.

School groups planning to attend are encouraged to complete the online form at the following link to receive assistance with their visit to the 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration:

LINK: Navajo Nation Inauguration School Sign Up

For more information about the 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration Day schedule of events as details become available, visit: www.joinbuu.com/navajo-nation-inauguration-2023

Information provided by Office of Buu Nygren.

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

Navajo Nation inauguration set for Tuesday

Buu Nygren and Richelle Montoya will be sworn-in as the new heads of the Navajo Nation on Tuesday. The new president and vice-president will take their oaths of office during the 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration ceremony alongside the 25th Navajo Nation Council starting at 10 a.m. in Fort Defiance. Officials...
FORT DEFIANCE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona

When COVID-19 first hit the U.S. in early 2020, urban centers like New York City became a focus of national attention. But as the disease spread throughout the U.S. later that spring, the Navajo Nation emerged as a disease hotspot, with case rates rising higher than anywhere else in the country. Newly compiled data reveals […] The post Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Chinle Man Sentenced to More Than 30 Years for Murder and Arson

Alberto Toddy, 35, of Chinle, Arizona, was recently sentenced by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 365 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Toddy pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and Arson. On April 17, 2020, Toddy brutally assaulted two victims with a baseball...
CHINLE, AZ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Thoreau, January 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Grants High School basketball team will have a game with Thoreau High School on January 07, 2023, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
THOREAU, NM
Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo County, AZ
1K+
Followers
361
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizona

 https://www.westernnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy