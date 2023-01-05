Read full article on original website
Jets' Quinnen Williams vows to skip voluntary workouts if new contract isn't reached
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said Monday that he would skip voluntary offseason workouts if he doesn't get a new contract by then.
Colts GM: QB tops lengthy offseason priority list
Colts general manager Chris Ballard plans to interview multiple candidates for head coach in Indianapolis, including interim Jeff Saturday. But
Rob Gronkowski says he could RETURN to the NFL after retired tight end sat out the 2022 season
Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't completely dismissing the idea of a return to the NFL. Gronk jokingly responded that a rich offer could sway his decision.
SB Nation
Tracking the 2023 NFL general manager changes
With the 2022 NFL regular season now finished, 14 teams have their eyes on a run to the Super Bowl. For the other 18, however, Monday starts the process of trying to get there next year. This could mean some NFL decision makers are about to get some bad news....
NFL insider expects Josh Jacobs back with Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs turned his fifth-year team option being declined into a breakout season. As the
