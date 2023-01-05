ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
SB Nation

Tracking the 2023 NFL general manager changes

With the 2022 NFL regular season now finished, 14 teams have their eyes on a run to the Super Bowl. For the other 18, however, Monday starts the process of trying to get there next year. This could mean some NFL decision makers are about to get some bad news....

Comments / 0

Community Policy