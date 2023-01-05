Last night the Minnesota Wild went toe-to-toe with one of the best offenses in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres, in their own arena and matched them right up until an overtime heartbreaker ended it. Tonight they are back at the Xcel Energy Center and will face the St. Louis Blues for the second time in just eight days, with the last meeting on New Year’s Eve being a decisive 5-2 win for the Wild. The Blues are also on the second night of a back-to-back as they dropped a close one to the Montreal Canadiens last night.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO