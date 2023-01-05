ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll On; Kane, Toews Trade Talk

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins went ‘California Dreamin’ and came home with six more points. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins swept the California Triangle with 7-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Nylander & Campbell

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a tough 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. The team played a solid first period, but couldn’t score. The Kraken made adjustments and then carried the game to the Maple Leafs. In the second period, it just all fell apart. The question...
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 14

It’s a new year, and that means we have a new look for THW’s power rankings! After taking a few weeks off due to the holiday season, we are back and ready to discuss the big changes taking place across the NHL. With the season roughly 50 percent...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hildeby Rising Among Swedish Goalies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled in recent years to develop strong goalie depth within the organization. Developing goalies can be a challenging task for any team because it is a position that requires a high level of skill. As well, good ones are notoriously difficult to spot at a young age.
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 1/8/23

Last night the Minnesota Wild went toe-to-toe with one of the best offenses in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres, in their own arena and matched them right up until an overtime heartbreaker ended it. Tonight they are back at the Xcel Energy Center and will face the St. Louis Blues for the second time in just eight days, with the last meeting on New Year’s Eve being a decisive 5-2 win for the Wild. The Blues are also on the second night of a back-to-back as they dropped a close one to the Montreal Canadiens last night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

