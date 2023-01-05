Read full article on original website
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
Islanders’ Nelson Is Hitting on Potential by Becoming an All-Star
Brock Nelson was recently named an All-Star and will represent the New York Islanders in the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida. Ilya Sorokin could also have been selected as one of the best goaltenders in the league, while Mathew Barzal, who leads the team with 41 points (11 goals and 30 assists), might also have received a nomination. That said, Nelson has made his mark and is arguably the most impactful on the Islanders’ roster.
Flames’ Patience in Dube Paying Off in Big Way
When the Calgary Flames chose to select Dillon Dube with the 56th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, it was evident that they had added an offensively gifted forward to their organization. During his draft year with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, he recorded an impressive 26 goals and 66 points in 65 outings.
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 14
It’s a new year, and that means we have a new look for THW’s power rankings! After taking a few weeks off due to the holiday season, we are back and ready to discuss the big changes taking place across the NHL. With the season roughly 50 percent...
Canadiens Need Ryan Merkley’s Skills But Not His Attitude
Ryan Merkley has asked for a trade from the San Jose Sharks. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was the first on the story, stating that the Sharks are aiming to honor it. Despite the team having a season that will lead them to a lottery pick, he has solely played in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, where he has 14 assists (six of those on the power play) in 30 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Despite being nearly 0.5 points per game and factoring in on 16 percent of all of the Barracuda goals (88 goals in 35 games) on a weak offensive team.
Red Wings’ Vrana Clears Waivers, Proving Wingers Hold Little Value
This week saw Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do the unthinkable, placing Czechian sniper Jakub Vrana on waivers, free for any NHL team to pick up. The Red Wings fandom was in shambles for exactly 24 hours as it awaited the inevitable announcement of which team decided to take him off waivers.
Canadiens’ Prospect Joshua Roy Trending Toward Top-Line Spot
The Montreal Canadiens are in the midst of a rebuild. They are among the bottom teams in the NHL standings once again and are sure to get at least one high draft choice. They could very well have two since they own the Florida Panthers’ first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft as well as their own, and the Panthers are having a surprisingly tough season.
London Knights Should Trade for Shane Wright
Less than a week removed from a gold medal on his birthday at the World Junior Championship in Halifax and the Seattle Kraken decided to send Shane Wright back to the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, likely with the expectation that he would end up on a contender before the Jan. 10 OHL trade deadline.
Canadiens’ Sean Monahan’s Absence Unveils His Value
The Montreal Canadiens acquired Sean Monahan, as well as a first-round draft pick, for nothing at all from the Calgary Flames last summer. The Flames needed cap space to sign Nazem Kadri, and Monahan had negative trade value after a pair of injury-riddled seasons. The Canadiens had fully committed to a rebuild, so adding the final year of Monahan’s $6.375 million salary was well worth it since it came with a future first-round pick.
Oilers Continue Trend of Blowing Home Leads in Loss to Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers officially reached the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule on Saturday (Jan. 7), and Game No. 41 epitomized what has been a confounding first half of the season in Oil Country. Despite being ahead by two goals with less than 18 minutes remaining at Rogers Place, the Oilers wound up leaving the ice in defeat after falling 3-2 in overtime to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Sabres, Sharks, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the value of Joel Edmundson on the NHL trade market? Meanwhile, did the Buffalo Sabres almost trade Tage Thompson? Will Timo Meier stick with the San Jose Sharks? Finally, what is the latest talk surrounding David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins?. What...
Flames 2022-23 Trade Targets: Scoring Wingers
It is early January, and the Calgary Flames have had a roundabout season up until this point. Recently, the team has seemed to turn a corner as they went 8-4-4 in 16 games during the month of December. This came after a 5-7-3 showing in November and a hot start to the season. Therefore, the team needs to find some consistency and continue the winning trend if they want to earn a playoff spot in what is shaping up to be a tight Western Conference race. The Flames currently occupy a wild card spot, but have their rival Edmonton Oilers, the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Blues, and Nashville Predators all nipping at their heels.
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hildeby Rising Among Swedish Goalies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled in recent years to develop strong goalie depth within the organization. Developing goalies can be a challenging task for any team because it is a position that requires a high level of skill. As well, good ones are notoriously difficult to spot at a young age.
Golden Knights’ Uninspired Offense Leads to Loss vs. Kings
The Vegas Golden Knights had their three-game winning streak snapped after falling to the Los Angeles Kings in uncharacteristic fashion on Saturday, losing 5-1 and bringing their record to 27-13-2. This was the second straight loss to the Kings, giving them a 1-2-0 record against them this season with their final meeting coming in April, just two weeks before the regular season ends.
Oilers Need to Make Key Improvements in the Second Half
The famous line from the movie Forrest Gump, “life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get” might be the best way to summarize the Edmonton Oilers’ 2022-23 season. You just never know what you’re going to get from this team on any given night.
Penguins’ Carter Struggles to Find Consistency
The Pittsburgh Penguins have had an inconsistent start to the 2022-23 NHL season. After beginning the season 4-0-1, the team went on to lose seven straight until they turned it around on Nov. 9, 2022, vs. the Washington Capitals. From that point on, the team had a record of 15-3-2 in their next 20 games up until the Christmas break. After a few days off from practice, the Penguins returned to lose six straight games before finally winning 4-1 last night vs. the Arizona Coyotes on the road.
Pressure Is on Oilers to Make Trade Before Kane’s Return
Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele‘s time with the Edmonton Oilers is quickly coming to an end. Puljujarvi has been given many chances, and here we are discussing him on his way out. It has reached a point that the Oilers might be willing to ship him out to move money and get very little in return. Foegele has been a healthy scratch the last two games and isn’t in the good books either. Expect one or both to be traded in the coming weeks.
Devils’ Severson & Hughes Shine in Thrilling OT Win Over Rangers
The New Jersey Devils earned their 25th victory of the season on Jan. 7 after beating the New York Rangers in overtime by a final score of 4-3. Defenseman Damon Severson was the hero Saturday afternoon. After the game, he walked into the locker room, quietly sat at his stall, and removed his skates. I walked over and was met with a smile from the Melville native, and wearing my own smile, I congratulated him and asked how he was feeling.
Rangers Get Good Value in Vesey Extension
The New York Rangers signed Jimmy Vesey to a two-year $1.6 million extension through the 2024-25 season on Jan. 4. The 29-year-old winger has played well this season during his second stint in New York and the deal could prove to be a steal for the Blueshirts. They secured a reliable player and the low average annual value of the deal should make it easier for the team to re-sign key young players over the next few years.
Penguins & Panthers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers are two teams to keep an eye on as the 2023 NHL trade deadline approaches. Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is likely going to be very active on the trade market, trying to add some talent to his group in anticipation of a long Stanley Cup Playoff run. Meanwhile in the sunshine state, Panthers GM Bill Zito appears destined to sell off some assets to make his team more financial flexible for next offseason.
