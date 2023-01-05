City of Chicago Makes a Voluntary Advance Pension Payment of Nearly a Quarter of a Billion Dollars to Further Secure Retirement of City Workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What appeared to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in the Southwest Side's Gage Park neighborhood, and the city cut it down Monday after the homeowner refused.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, the rope had been there for a few months.For all those few months, neighbors told us they have felt uneasy walking near the stretch of Artesian Avenue where the tree where the noose was found is located. It was Monday afternoon when city crews cut finally down the noose – which represents a symbol of hate.The rope tied like a...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO