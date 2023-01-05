City of Chicago Makes a Voluntary Advance Pension Payment of Nearly a Quarter of a Billion Dollars to Further Secure Retirement of City Workers

Read full article on original website
Tom Hanson
4d ago
don't worry as soon as the election is over they'll take another loan out on the pensions just like they did before, more election time pandering
4
Nonya
4d ago
Don’t act like you’re doing the pensions a favor. You are way behind in your contributions. Pay Up!!!!
6
J'Love
4d ago
Chicago isn’t dying; it’s dead. It’s never going to recovery from what Mayor Lightweight has accomplished. Lightweight mission of destruction has gone better than George Soros, Susan Rice and Barack Obama could have ever imagined.
2
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
orangeandbluepress.com
Chicago Public Schools’ ‘Extra Pay’ Subject to Audit Due to Widespread Fraud
The report contains many critical conclusions, including concerns about the misuse of employee bonuses in the form of overtime or extra-duty allowances. Audit Discovers Abuse of ‘Extra Pay’ in Chicago Public Schools. As stated by a 2023 report from the district’s Office of Inspector General, Chicago Public Schools...
blockclubchicago.org
Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Reopen Mental Health Clinics? García Doesn’t Say, Lightfoot Called Out On Record At Candidate Forum
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on the defensive Saturday as the crowd of mayoral challengers called her out for not reopening the city’s mental health clinics. Seven of the nine mayoral candidates showed up to the Saturday forum hosted by Access Living, a nonprofit focused on breaking down systemic barriers for people who are disabled.
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
Six Corners Sears Project Resumes In Full After Stop-Work Order Lifted By City Inspectors
PORTAGE PARK — Work to build another floor atop the old Sears at Six Corners restarted last month after a stop-work order on the redevelopment was removed. The order for the fifth-floor construction was lifted Dec. 20, said Michael Puccinelli, Department of Buildings spokesperson. It’s the last step in...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
City cuts down noose, tree limbs after Southwest Side homeowner refused to do so
Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) had a noose removed Monday afternoon from a home on South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Coleman said she received a complaint Saturday evening.
First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3
Cook County property owners will have an extra month to pay their First Installment property taxes this year, and their bills are already available online. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 5189 into law last month making Monday, April 3, 2023, the new due date. Property taxes are mailed twice a year. First Installment bills are usually due on March 1, and are 55% of the previous year’s total amount.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago’s Police Officers Endorse Paul Vallas for Mayor
Chicago’s Police Officers Endorse Paul Vallas for Mayor. Vallas is the only Mayoral Candidate committed to providing the tools and resources needed to protect Chicago families. Paul Vallas has earned the endorsement of the brave men and women of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police for his tireless dedication to...
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to Veterans
Resources for veterans in the city are vital to helping them live the lives they deserve. As the nation's heroes return from keeping the country as protected as possible, they face challenges such as limited housing and job opportunities.
Will the Black vote be powerless in the Chicago mayoral election?
Chicago finds itself at an impasse once again. The mayoral election is right around the corner and the field is flooded with candidates, specifically Black candidates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has weathered the storm for the past four years. As the first Black and openly gay mayor, Lightfoot has...
Mayoral hopeful says he has plan to make CTA safer, more reliable
Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner says Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Transit Authority are falling short when it comes to safety issues on the trains and buses.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Face Off at Forum Focusing On Issues Affecting the Disabled Community
Several candidates running for Chicago mayor, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took part in one of the first forums of the campaign season Saturday. The forum was organized Access Living of Chicago, an advocacy center dedicated to helping disabled individuals, and primarily focused on issues pertaining to the disabled community. Candidates addressed key issues affecting disabled Chicagoans, including housing and mental health services.
spectrumnews1.com
Growing number of school districts temporarily reinstate mask mandates
A growing number of school districts across the country are re-upping mask mandates in classrooms, many citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as reason for the strengthened mitigation measures. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 4, the weekly average of new COVID-19...
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Peoples Gas Seeks First Rate Hike in 8 Years. Here's How Much Your Bill Could Rise By
Peoples Gas customers in Chicago could see a notable increase in their gas bill next year - if a rate hike is approved by state regulators. The utility company said Friday it filed a request for a rate increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission - it's first rate hike sought since 2014, but also the largest in People's Gas history, consumer advocates assert.
City cuts down what appeared to be noose on Gage Park tree after homeowner refuses
CHICAGO (CBS) -- What appeared to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in the Southwest Side's Gage Park neighborhood, and the city cut it down Monday after the homeowner refused.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, the rope had been there for a few months.For all those few months, neighbors told us they have felt uneasy walking near the stretch of Artesian Avenue where the tree where the noose was found is located. It was Monday afternoon when city crews cut finally down the noose – which represents a symbol of hate.The rope tied like a...
wlsam.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is ready to face the issues residents of Chicago care about
Candidate Paul Vallas joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss his plan for Chicago if he is elected Mayor of Chicago. He discusses how he will tackle Chicago’s police shortage, the benefits of providing more money to local schools in CPS, and how establishing a close relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to help combat crime.
Cook County property taxes due date extended
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the extension into law last month.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
