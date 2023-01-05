Read full article on original website
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg City Council swears in new Chair, Vice Chair
Brandi Gabbard and Deborah Figgs-Sanders take the leadership roles. Brandi Gabbard and Deborah Figgs-Sanders were sworn in this week as the new Chair and Vice Chair of the St. Petersburg City Council. “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead one of the most diverse and dynamic...
hernandosun.com
HYL Field Charges on City Council Agenda
There has been significant concern expressed online about the Hernando Youth League (HYL) field fees item that was placed on the agenda for the Brooksville City Council. The item was placed on the agenda by City Manager Ron Snowberger. This item is regarding the HYL’s use of the field at Tom Varn Park for softball.
stpetecatalyst.com
County officials announce Lealman Advisory Committee vacancy
January 7, 2023 - Pinellas County government officials have recently invested significant time and money into increasing the quality of life for unincorporated Lealman residents. They are now looking for some civilian assistance, and applications for one appointment to the Citizen Advisory Committee for the Lealman Community Redevelopment area are now open. The three-year term expires Dec. 31, 2025, and the county will accept applications until 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The advisory committee assists the Pinellas Community Redevelopment Agency on issues and policies impacting Lealman. For more information, visit the website here.
fox13news.com
Tampa city council pushes changes to nomination process after TPD Chief Mary O'Connor's resignation
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa city councilors are pushing for changes to the way top city officials are confirmed for their positions. This comes after a contentious nomination and tenure of Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor, who recently resigned after flashing her badge during a traffic stop in Pinellas County. Last...
Tampa City Council votes to change city charter
Tampa's City Council voted to make changes to the City Charter on Thursday.
floridapolitics.com
Hung Mai: Port Tampa Bay pressured to extend Riverwalk, jeopardizing cruise operations
We have truly become a year-round cruise port, with expectations for continued growth in this important line of business. As you may be aware, in recent months, Port Tampa Bay was pressured and attacked by special interests and liberal media about extending the City of Tampa Riverwalk through the cruise ship wharf zone which will jeopardize the Port cruise operations.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete firm Spoor Bunch Franz merges, expands
St. Petersburg-based firm Spoor Bunch Franz (SBF), one of the area’s most prominent accounting practices, has expanded its relationship with Westbay CPAs through a new merger. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, known for its specialization in forensic accounting and business valuations, took effect Jan. 1. Through the merger, SBF...
fox13news.com
Dueling demonstrations held in Pinellas County two years after Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Dueling demonstrations in Pinellas County Friday marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, showing the issue is as divisive as ever. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there are more than 950 people facing charges in connection with the...
fox13news.com
St. Pete man builds business based on passion for Polynesian culture
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Pete man’s passion for collecting Tiki mugs has gone from a hobby to a full-blown business. Twenty years ago, John Mulder and his wife Janet were in a thrift store and found a Tiki mug that kicked off his collection. "I've always been...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Beachfront Retreat was Specifically Designed to Relax and Reconnect with a 5 Star Experience in Saint Pete Beach, Florida is Asking for $8.5 Million
1103 Gulf Way Home in Saint Pete Beach, Florida for Sale. 1103 Gulf Way, Saint Pete Beach, Florida is the ultimate beachfront retreat with the interior spaces are generous, the outdoor spaces are tremendous and the surrounding area creates a perfect place for Fun with Family and Friends. This Home in Saint Pete Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1103 Gulf Way, please contact Melinda Pletcher (Phone: 727-455-6633) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Downtown Tampa’s Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is moving to Ybor City
The move to the Kress building on Seventh Avenue starts on Jan. 19.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
businessobserverfl.com
Health care nonprofit CEO to retire
In just a few days, the Empath Health CEO will officially retire after more than 40 years in the health care industry. Rafael Sciullo is set to retire Jan. 11. He began his career with Empath Health when it was just Suncoast Hospice in 2013. Empath Health, a Clearwater-based entity, is now the parent organization to 17 health care affiliates and two philanthropic foundations, all of which include Suncoast Hospice and Tidewell Hospice.
stpetecatalyst.com
DRC approves Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment
January 6, 2023 - This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved Stoneweg's plans to redevelop to Coquina Key Plaza. The plans entail building 465 residential units with at least 20% dedicated for workforce housing to households earning 80-120% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The plans also entail constructing 20,817 square feet of commercial space. The applicant was requesting two design variances - to locate the buildings off the setback line and locate parking in-front of the commercial buildings. Many residents have opposed the project, largely regarding how the project will not be able to attract and accommodate a large grocer, which has been expressed as a dire need by the community. The city council approved the project last year.
fox13news.com
How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
mynews13.com
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center
BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
hernandosun.com
City, County get development grants
Hernando County and the City of Brooksville have been awarded more than $1 million through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The program funds economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for generations...
fox13news.com
16 year old retrieves wooden cross at 117th annual Epiphany cross dive in Tarpon Springs
16-year-old George Stamas retrieved the wooden cross at the 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs. He is the cousin of the 2018 winner, Christian Chrysakis. This annual event is the largest such celebration in the Western Hemisphere.
fox35orlando.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
