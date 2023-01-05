Mansfield Ministerial Alliance announces Jan. 15 service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Read full article on original website
Richland Outreach Center to build new facility at former Newman Park
MANSFIELD — The site where Newman Park once stood will soon be a haven for children once again. Local nonprofit Richland Outreach Center will break ground on a new facility at 415 Wayne Street within a few weeks, according to founder and executive director Tara Klebowski.
Area Agency on Aging selects Davis for Employee Award of Excellence
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced that Leslie Davis is the recipient of the 2022 Employee Award of Excellence. Leslie Davis has been a team member of the Agency since 2008. She plays an integral role in the Richland County Senior Services Levy program by facilitating and coordinating the services which Richland County older adults may receive.
Richard Dean Carmichael
Richard Dean Carmichael, 72, of Mansfield passed away in the early afternoon of December 14th, 2022 at the home he loved for over 30 years. He was born in Mansfield to his late parents, Dale and Evalee Carmichael, on October 30th, 1950 and lived his entire life in the Mansfield/Ashland area. Richard was a musician and entertainer first and foremost. He was a talented drummer and vocalist who loved to be on the stage. Performing across the country and Canada, he was best known in the bands of Canyon and Savoy Brown. Richard also loved to entertain family and friends on the deck of his home he had renovated that included a wood, spiral staircase he designed and constructed. He had his own construction and remodeling business. He enjoyed many outdoor activities. Camping, boating, fishing, hunting and golf were among his favorites.
Theodore V. Sipe
Theodore (Ted) V. Sipe, age 71, of Galion (formerly of Edison) Ohio, won his victory over cancer and entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his Heavenly home on Monday January 2, 2023 at home with his loving wife Letitia at his side. Ted was...
Homeless Response Team finding success in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The ongoing Mansfield/Richland County Homeless Response Team doesn't have to bat 1.000 to be a success, according to county Commissioner Tony Vero. "It's like Joe (Trolian) has said ... a good baseball analogy, if you batted .300 in success stories, it's a successful, hall-of-fame career," Vero said Monday during team meeting in the commissiers' office.
Sandra (McKay) Blair
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sandra (McKay) Blair, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 78. Sandy was surrounded by her children and loving family at “The Willows” assisted living facility in Willard, OH until the very end.
Robert A. Clinage
Robert A. Clinage, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Robert was born August 9, 1953, in Mansfield, to Harold Clinage and Betty (Schafer) Clinage Noblet. Robert loved spending time with his family and was a very giving man. He enjoyed fishing, and attending family gatherings, birthday, and graduation parties. He also enjoyed watching his daughter and granddaughter show their horses, and his grandson show rabbits. His interests in life, became his career. He was a mechanic, an autobody man, and in later years was in lawn care service. He used to race at Mansfield Speedway and enjoyed going to car races. His favorite car was an El Camino.
Richland County Common Pleas Court judges warn community of jury duty scam
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Common Pleas Court is warning the public of a nationwide telephone scam involving individuals claiming to be deputy calling regarding jury service. Richland County Common Pleas Court Judges Brent N. Robinson and Phillip S. Naumoff issued the joint press release on Monday morning.
Barbara J. Furr
Barbara J. Furr, age 78, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born December 31, 1944 in Flint, Michigan to Fred and Nadine (Moye) Baxter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1957. A 1962 graduate of Shelby High School, she had formerly been employed with Woolworths Department Store.
Mary L. Wintermute
Mary Louise Wintermute, 92, passed away Friday January 6, 2023, in the Avita Health System-Galion Community Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Galion to the late Prosper H. and Anna Belle L. (Maines) Freeman. Mary was a 1948 graduate of Iberia High School and...
Charles Jeffrey Duniver
Charles Jeffrey Duniver, 70, passed away at home with his daughter and closest friend, Dennis Northover and his wife, Terrie at his side on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born on October 1, 1952 to the parents of Charles and Laura (Harding) Duniver. Charles was employed in Thorton’s Polishing and Buffing and Allen Cabinetry. He trained in CNC at North Central State College where he graduated with honors. Charles was an elaborated story teller, funny thing is everyone that knew him knew that his stories were often exaggerated. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing and camping at Mohican. One-eyed Jack and Lil Bitty, his fur babies, were greatly loved by Charles. He valued his visits to Coney Island Restaurant and Mansfield Restaurant with his sister and many close friends. Charles was always trying his luck with his favorite past times, Bingo and the lottery, always hoping for a big win.
Robert "Bob" E. Sherman
Robert “Bob” E. Sherman, age 86, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at his home. He was born June 30, 1936, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Lenora (Bishop) and Jesse Sherman. He was a hard worker his entire life beginning at age 15 ½ working at...
Joan A. Gardner
Joan Adeline Gardner, 83, of Iberia passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Woodside Village Care Center in Mount Gilead. Joan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 1, 1939, to the late Henry and Mary (Reed) Bartholomew. On July 8, 1957, Joan married Phillip Gardner, Sr, and he survives in Iberia.
Shelby mayor Steve Schag to seek third term
SHELBY — Shelby Mayor Steve Schag has announced that he will be running for a third term. “I feel privileged to be the mayor of the city of Shelby and I consider myself a public servant first and foremost," Schag said. "(Shelby citizens) are my employers and so I seek to do what's best for the city.”
Helen L. Flynn
Helen L. Flynn, age 85, passed away early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at Mill Creek Nursing Home in Galion, Ohio. She was born January 22, 1937, in Waverly, Ohio, one of twelve children of the late Myrtle (Greene) and Dexter Clark. Growing up in a large family, Helen learned the joy that comes from being surrounded by those you love. She thoroughly enjoyed family events, was an excellent hostess and everyone felt welcome in her presence. Helen was a wonderful baker and cook, and canned fruits and vegetables. Her homemade noodles were the best and her potato salad was second to none.
Francis J. (Buddy) Hanna
Francis J."Buddy" Hanna, age 94 of Mansfield, formerly of Cleveland passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield. He was a husband, friend, brother, uncle, step father, grandpa and great grandpa. He had so many stories to tell and had great knowledge of history and sports. Buddy served in the US Army, and retired from the Cleveland Schoolboard and worked many years on the ice crew for the Cleveland Barons and Crusaders hockey teams.
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic survives for narrow win over Carrollton
A tight-knit tilt turned in New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic's direction just enough to squeeze past Carrollton 41-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 9. Recently on January 4, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off with West Lafayette Ridgewood in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Zanesville West Muskingum escapes Hebron Lakewood in thin win
Zanesville West Muskingum posted a narrow 38-33 win over Hebron Lakewood in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 9. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Hebron Lakewood faced off on January 13, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School. Click here for a recap.
GALLERY: 60th J.C. Gorman Invitational
The 60th J.C. Gorman Invitational was held over the weekend at Mansfield Senior's Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Dutchman Hospitality Group chooses new president
WALNUT CREEK, Ohio -- Dutchman Hospitality Group, the parent company of Der Dutchman in Bellville, has announced Mike Miller as the successor to retiring president Mike Palmer. For over sixteen years, Palmer has served Dutchman Hospitality Group (DHG) in the role of president. A multi-faceted company, DHG owns and operates...
