Mansfield Ministerial Alliance announces Jan. 15 service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Richard Dean Carmichael, 72, of Mansfield passed away in the early afternoon of December 14th, 2022 at the home he loved for over 30 years. He was born in Mansfield to his late parents, Dale and Evalee Carmichael, on October 30th, 1950 and lived his entire life in the Mansfield/Ashland area. Richard was a musician and entertainer first and foremost. He was a talented drummer and vocalist who loved to be on the stage. Performing across the country and Canada, he was best known in the bands of Canyon and Savoy Brown. Richard also loved to entertain family and friends on the deck of his home he had renovated that included a wood, spiral staircase he designed and constructed. He had his own construction and remodeling business. He enjoyed many outdoor activities. Camping, boating, fishing, hunting and golf were among his favorites.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO