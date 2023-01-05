Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they'll get shot down, UK intel says
Russia's holding back because of worries about "reputational damage" if the combat jets are shot down over Ukraine, the British defense ministry said.
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Idaho State Journal
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle. “Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Idaho State Journal
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil's top government offices
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security...
Idaho State Journal
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Idaho State Journal
Germany: Iranians held in suspected poison plot after US tip
BERLIN (AP) — Two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained overnight in...
