Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be with Georgia winning the National Championship
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success helming the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash after they beat TCU on Monday night. Now that Kirby...
FanSided
Georgia football: Lee Corso picks winner of National Championship
Georgia football fans may not care who Lee Corso picks in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but pick he a team did. Lee Corso is a staple on the ESPN College GameDay set, and despite recent health issues, he’s as feisty as ever and loves firing up the crowd with his analysis and, at times, good-natured ribbing.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray says Monday's game against TCU is the 'start of the Georgia dynasty'
The winds of change have continued to blow across college football, and one of the biggest questions as the season has come to a close is just which team projects to hold the next dynasty. That’s been the Alabama Crimson Tide for a long time, but doesn’t seem to be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett breaks Aaron Murray's single-season Georgia passing record
Stetson Bennett is the new Georgia leader for passing yards in a single season. In the first quarter of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, Bennett broke the record set by Aaron Murray a decade ago. Bennett entered Monday with 3,823 yards through 14 games of the 2022 campaign....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brett McMurphy releases Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for 2023
Brett McMurphy of Action Network is out with his Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for 2023. He’s still high on the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs rank No. 1 in Action Network’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings of 2023. Rounding out the top 5 are No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Ohio State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about Georgia after blowout loss to Bulldogs
Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs ran into a buzzsaw Monday night against the Georgia Bulldogs. The result was one of the most lopsided losses in championship history, regardless of sport. Georgia beat TCU 65-7, and the Horned Frogs really never had a chance. TCU couldn’t stop quarterback Stetson Bennett,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia breaks national championship points record in blowout vs. TCU
The Georgia Bulldogs offense has been unstoppable against TCU’s putrid defense. Georgia scored on every offensive possession in the first half. TCU finally forced a punt in the third quarter; however, that’s been it. With over 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Georgia scored its 59th point...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU players said after blowout national championship loss to Georgia
TCU found out the hard way Monday night — it’s one thing to prepare for Georgia, and it’s another thing to play it. Teams can’t simulate the speed and physicality in practice of elite recruits being coached at an elite level during games. The result? Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia releases legendary hype video narrated by Vince Dooley
Georgia is amped up for the national championship Monday night against TCU. But one more thing that could send the Bulldogs over the edge is a hype video narrated by Vince Dooley. That’s what was released on Sunday night. “Life as a Bulldog has always been something very special,”...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett fires back at doubters: 'People are gonna be like, 'No we didn't,' well, yeah you did'
Stetson Bennett is well-versed in responding to critics, and the Georgia quarterback is at it again. Leading up to the national championship on Monday against TCU, Bennett put it this way:. “There was a lot of people who doubted us, and I know people are gonna be like, ‘No we...
WXIA 11 Alive
Who is singing the national anthem in the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship?
ATLANTA — It took 40 years for the Georgia Bulldogs to take home the 2022 trophy in last year's nail-biting National Championship. Now, fans are getting ready to be at the edge of their seats as the team attempts to pull a back-to-back win Monday night. The Dawgs will...
Gov. Kemp proclaims Jan. 9 as ‘Hunker Down Day’ in support of Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is making sure all University of Georgia fans are bleeding red and black in a newly announced proclamation day. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a tweet, the governor announced that Monday, January 9, 2023 will officially be ‘Hunker...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart shares latest on Darnell Washington, Warren McClendon upon Georgia's arrival in Los Angeles
Kirby Smart had positive updates on a couple of injured Georgia players upon the Bulldogs’ arrival in Los Angeles Friday. Smart spoke to reporters after UGA landed in Los Angeles for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Reporters asked Smart for the latest on OL Warren McClendon and TE Darnell Washington.
UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday
As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Not traveling to the National Championship Game? Here’s how Georgians are celebrating locally
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia fans are spending their weekend getting ready for the big game on Monday as the Bulldogs will compete for the National Championship. While some fans are planning to travel thousands of miles, others plan on celebrating from afar. “We are just going to...
Henry County Daily Herald
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Hospital Photo to Thank 'Renowned' ICU Staff Following Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner is on the mend, thanks to his rockstar ICU team. A game-by-game look at the Georgia Bulldogs' unbeaten season heading into the College Football Playoff championship game against TCU. Click for more.Georgia Bulldogs Football Season In Review.
fox5atlanta.com
Four Bulldogs fans driving from Athens to L.A. in minivan for National Championship
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia fans from all over are making their way to Los Angeles to cheer on the Dawgs today. Four fans decided to make the journey across the country in a minivan. The group, affectionately known as Bear, Bob-O, Moe, and Worm, hit the road two days ago.
