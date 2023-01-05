ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Georgia football: Lee Corso picks winner of National Championship

Georgia football fans may not care who Lee Corso picks in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but pick he a team did. Lee Corso is a staple on the ESPN College GameDay set, and despite recent health issues, he’s as feisty as ever and loves firing up the crowd with his analysis and, at times, good-natured ribbing.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett breaks Aaron Murray's single-season Georgia passing record

Stetson Bennett is the new Georgia leader for passing yards in a single season. In the first quarter of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, Bennett broke the record set by Aaron Murray a decade ago. Bennett entered Monday with 3,823 yards through 14 games of the 2022 campaign....
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brett McMurphy releases Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for 2023

Brett McMurphy of Action Network is out with his Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for 2023. He’s still high on the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs rank No. 1 in Action Network’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings of 2023. Rounding out the top 5 are No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about Georgia after blowout loss to Bulldogs

Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs ran into a buzzsaw Monday night against the Georgia Bulldogs. The result was one of the most lopsided losses in championship history, regardless of sport. Georgia beat TCU 65-7, and the Horned Frogs really never had a chance. TCU couldn’t stop quarterback Stetson Bennett,...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia breaks national championship points record in blowout vs. TCU

The Georgia Bulldogs offense has been unstoppable against TCU’s putrid defense. Georgia scored on every offensive possession in the first half. TCU finally forced a punt in the third quarter; however, that’s been it. With over 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Georgia scored its 59th point...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia releases legendary hype video narrated by Vince Dooley

Georgia is amped up for the national championship Monday night against TCU. But one more thing that could send the Bulldogs over the edge is a hype video narrated by Vince Dooley. That’s what was released on Sunday night. “Life as a Bulldog has always been something very special,”...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday

As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
ATHENS, GA

