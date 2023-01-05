ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received his body armor

SELLERSBURG – Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando with the Sellersburg Indiana State Police Post has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Rando’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who...
SELLERSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans and Paoli schools receive STEM Integration Grant funding

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom, improving access and support for Hoosier students.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Roads & Bridges magazine names Martinsville section of I-69 top road project

INDIANA – The Martinsville section of I-69 was recently named the top road project by Roads & Bridges magazine. The publication annually announces an exclusive list of the top ten road and bridge projects in the country. Projects are selected from a highly competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month

Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington City Council to host organizational meeting on Jan. 11

BLOOMINGTON – On Jan. 11, the Bloomington City Council will host their annual reorganizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Showers Building, located at 401 N. Morton St. Items on the agenda include:. REPORTS (A maximum of twenty minutes is set aside for each part...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Connor Wright announces candidacy for Bloomington City Council District 3

BLOOMINGTON – Politically involved undergraduate IU Bloomington student and leader, Conner Wright, filed to run for Bloomington City Council District III which he now lives in because of last year’s. redistricting. District III includes many wonderful parts of Bloomington including beautiful parks like Griffy Lake, student heavy housing...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests

LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WTHR

Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
JASPER, IN
korncountry.com

2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man points AR-15 at motorists on I-69

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police officers arrested a man Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after he allegedly pointed a rifle at other motorists on I-69 during a road rage incident. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded after a report of a person in a white GMZ Acadia had pointed an AR-15...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

