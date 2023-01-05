Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Daviess County Commissioners unanimously approved an increase in buggy user fees for 2023
DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess County Commissioners unanimously approved an increase in buggy user fees for 2023. In the past the Amish purchased license plates for their buggies, this year they will be purchasing stickers much like those for a boat but larger and color-coded for the year and are non-removable.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received his body armor
SELLERSBURG – Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando with the Sellersburg Indiana State Police Post has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Rando’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
wbiw.com
Former Jackson County Township Trustee facing criminal charges after the state says she overpaid herself
SEYMOUR – Former Jackson Township trustee 61-year-old Linda Auleman was arrested Friday on charges of theft and official misconduct. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 12:08 p.m. and released 8 minutes later after posting a $1,505 cash bond. A warrant was issued for Auleman’s arrest, who...
wbiw.com
Orleans and Paoli schools receive STEM Integration Grant funding
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom, improving access and support for Hoosier students.
wbiw.com
Roads & Bridges magazine names Martinsville section of I-69 top road project
INDIANA – The Martinsville section of I-69 was recently named the top road project by Roads & Bridges magazine. The publication annually announces an exclusive list of the top ten road and bridge projects in the country. Projects are selected from a highly competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
vincennespbs.org
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council to host organizational meeting on Jan. 11
BLOOMINGTON – On Jan. 11, the Bloomington City Council will host their annual reorganizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Showers Building, located at 401 N. Morton St. Items on the agenda include:. REPORTS (A maximum of twenty minutes is set aside for each part...
wbiw.com
Connor Wright announces candidacy for Bloomington City Council District 3
BLOOMINGTON – Politically involved undergraduate IU Bloomington student and leader, Conner Wright, filed to run for Bloomington City Council District III which he now lives in because of last year’s. redistricting. District III includes many wonderful parts of Bloomington including beautiful parks like Griffy Lake, student heavy housing...
Impaired driver hits Monroe County deputy head on
A crash involving a drunk driver and a deputy patrol vehicle was caught on camera Tuesday night. The deputy suffered a minor injury.
wbiw.com
ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
WTHR
Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after argument over a phone call turned physical
BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing a domestic battery charge after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 22, a woman arrived at the Sheriff’s Department to report a battery. The woman told police that 56-year-old Brian Jones was taking her home after dinner when...
korncountry.com
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
wbiw.com
Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
wbiw.com
Bloomington man points AR-15 at motorists on I-69
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police officers arrested a man Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after he allegedly pointed a rifle at other motorists on I-69 during a road rage incident. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded after a report of a person in a white GMZ Acadia had pointed an AR-15...
wbiw.com
4th Grade Maker Challenge Showcase is tonight at Bloomington High School North
BLOOMINGTON – The 2022-2023 4th Grade Maker Challenge Corporation-Wide winners will be displayed tonight at Bloomington High School North. Best Product Improves on a Negative Environmental Impact – The Junky Jellyfish: Childs Elementary (Mia F. Kaia S., Bryn T.) Best Product Reused to Make Less Waste – The...
Comments / 0