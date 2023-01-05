ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Midday Eats: Anchor Ray Bar

Greenville County is a leading county for reports of human trafficking. Attorney General Alan Wilson says it is not a measure of activity but of awareness. Betty Amick was killed on a busy highway on the way to her birthday party. Jonathan Luben shot into a car, hitting Amick. Luben is charged with murder.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley Police Department Looking for Missing Runaway

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Alzheimer's Association approves break-through drug

Big Dave Eats is bringing a weekly restaurant review. Today's focus is on Anchor Raw Bar in Simpsonville. South Carolina's Attorney General Alan Wilson released the state's report on human trafficking for 2022. Road rage shooting killed 76-year-old Upstate woman. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Sheriff's Office said the...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley police searching for runaway teen

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
EASLEY, SC
counton2.com

Pickens Co. deputies find woman dead after 911 disturbance call

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after finding a woman dead on Saturday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver charged after victim in Cherokee Co. crash dies weeks later

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has been charged after a victim in a crash from December died weeks later. Troopers said the crash initially happened at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 27. The driver of a utility vehicle was stopped at a stop sign facing south on SC-18 when they attempted to turn left and was hit by a driver in a SUV heading west on SC-18.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy