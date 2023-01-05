Read full article on original website
Related
Austrian court acquits far-right leader in corruption retrial
VIENNA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Vienna court found Austria's ex-vice chancellor and former far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache not guilty on Tuesday in a retrial of a corruption case relating to party donations by the owner of a private clinic.
France to raise retirement age to 64 - Prime Minister Borne
PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The French government will put forward a draft law aimed at raising the regular retirement age to 64 from 62 by 2030, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday as she laid out its reform plans during a news conference.
Comments / 0