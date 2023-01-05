ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Both drivers killed in 2 car crash on US-31 in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A crash involving two vehicles claimed the lives of both drivers Monday night on US-31 in Johnson County. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to an area of US-31 north of State Road 252 for a serious vehicle accident. Upon arrival to the area, which […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man points AR-15 at motorists on I-69

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police officers arrested a man Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after he allegedly pointed a rifle at other motorists on I-69 during a road rage incident. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded after a report of a person in a white GMZ Acadia had pointed an AR-15...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after holding woman hostage, injuring her during a domestic fight

BEDFORD – An Orleans man faces criminal charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call on December 31. A warrant was issued for 25-year-old Josiah Asbery on charges of criminal mischief, three counts of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and strangulation. According to a...
ORLEANS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Jail log shows several meth related arrests

On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after side-swiping vehicle

BEDFORD – An Oolitic man faces charges after he side-swiped a vehicle on December 20, 2022, and left the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Robertson on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, a woman reported she was at a home on...
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Police make an arrest in a New Year’s Day stabbing

BLOOMINGTON – Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department have continued the investigation into a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of January 1, 2023, in an alleyway in the 200 block of South College Avenue with an arrest. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was able to provide...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity

OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests

LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

