Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance outside of Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the Men’s Warming Shelter on H Street Sunday. When police arrived at 12:40 a.m., they found 25-year-old Benjamin Burgoon standing between two parked cars yelling and screaming on the north side of the Men’s Warming Shelter.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
Both drivers killed in 2 car crash on US-31 in Johnson County
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A crash involving two vehicles claimed the lives of both drivers Monday night on US-31 in Johnson County. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to an area of US-31 north of State Road 252 for a serious vehicle accident. Upon arrival to the area, which […]
Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
WTHR
Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after argument over a phone call turned physical
BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing a domestic battery charge after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 22, a woman arrived at the Sheriff’s Department to report a battery. The woman told police that 56-year-old Brian Jones was taking her home after dinner when...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man points AR-15 at motorists on I-69
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police officers arrested a man Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after he allegedly pointed a rifle at other motorists on I-69 during a road rage incident. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded after a report of a person in a white GMZ Acadia had pointed an AR-15...
Police: Man tried to swallow joint, throw marijuana out of vehicle during Monroe Co. pursuit
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested in Monroe County after police said he tried throwing marijuana out of an open car door and swallowing a joint during an overnight pursuit. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was getting ready to serve an arrest warrant around 1:10 a.m. Monday when they said a car matching […]
Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after holding woman hostage, injuring her during a domestic fight
BEDFORD – An Orleans man faces criminal charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call on December 31. A warrant was issued for 25-year-old Josiah Asbery on charges of criminal mischief, three counts of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and strangulation. According to a...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man charged with the death of a woman pedestrian who was walking her dog
BLOOMINGTON – A woman who was walking her dog on June 10, 2022, died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Bloomington. The man responsible is now facing charges. According to police 50-year-old Stacy Lamb, of Bloomington, was struck by a vehicle at 8:45 p.m. while...
vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after side-swiping vehicle
BEDFORD – An Oolitic man faces charges after he side-swiped a vehicle on December 20, 2022, and left the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Robertson on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, a woman reported she was at a home on...
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police make an arrest in a New Year’s Day stabbing
BLOOMINGTON – Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department have continued the investigation into a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of January 1, 2023, in an alleyway in the 200 block of South College Avenue with an arrest. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was able to provide...
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity
OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
wbiw.com
ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
Comments / 1