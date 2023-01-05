Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Eater
San Francisco Sushi Staple Akikos Enters an Elegant New Era With Enhanced Omakase Menu and New Space
For more than a decade, Akikos has been one of San Francisco’s favorite destinations for pristine sushi — particularly for diners willing and able to splurge on the restaurant’s omakase experience. In 2009, self-taught chef Ray Lee took over his parent’s business on Bush Street, which first opened in 1987, ushering in a new era for the restaurant, one built on his obsession with the finest ingredients and inventive cooking techniques.
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
Eater
One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily
Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
hoodline.com
New restaurant opening in former Black Star Pirate BBQ spot in Richmond
Fans of Richmond's Point San Pablo Harbor (or just of unique Bay Area dining spaces) will be eager to hear that a new restaurant is opening up in the waterfront building at the little harbor that had been home to the popular Black Star Pirate BBQ. Point San Pablo Harbor,...
Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
Eater
Ghirardelli Chocolates Contain Heavy Metals. Apparently, So Do Trader Joe’s.
Consumer Reports published a report last month indicating many dark chocolates contain high levels of lead and cadmium. SFGATE reports Lindt, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, and San Francisco’s own Ghirardelli Chocolate were all on the list of 28 companies whose products contain the chemicals. Lead and cadmium, when consumed in high amounts, can cause neurological and developmental damage in addition to scores of other issues.
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
It is featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $20M San Francisco Townhouse with Great Panache and Panoramic Views
For someone with deep pockets looking to pick up some real estate in 2023, check out this dramatic and bright townhouse in San Francisco. With a steep price tag of almost $20 million, the residence boasts panoramic city and bay views, too. Located in the Russian Hill neighborhood, the home...
VIDEO: San Bruno home crushed by massive fallen pine tree
The battered house has been yellow-tagged by the city, but the residents are able to come home as the rest of the house is reportedly safe for occupancy. They are staying with friends in the meantime.
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
Pleasanton family escapes falling 100-foot tree that broke through windows, roof during storm
"The second I walked to the front of the house to go look at the front, that's when I heard my wife scream, 'It's coming down!'"
What Was I Thinking??? My Wife’s SFO United Club Review
When Sharon took a solo trip to California, she flew home from San Francisco on a red-eye with an 11 PM departure time. Through the kindness of an acquaintance, she had access to a United Club. I kindly asked her if she would take pictures and write about the club.
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Comments / 0