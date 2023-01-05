For more than a decade, Akikos has been one of San Francisco’s favorite destinations for pristine sushi — particularly for diners willing and able to splurge on the restaurant’s omakase experience. In 2009, self-taught chef Ray Lee took over his parent’s business on Bush Street, which first opened in 1987, ushering in a new era for the restaurant, one built on his obsession with the finest ingredients and inventive cooking techniques.

