Sausalito, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eater

San Francisco Sushi Staple Akikos Enters an Elegant New Era With Enhanced Omakase Menu and New Space

For more than a decade, Akikos has been one of San Francisco’s favorite destinations for pristine sushi — particularly for diners willing and able to splurge on the restaurant’s omakase experience. In 2009, self-taught chef Ray Lee took over his parent’s business on Bush Street, which first opened in 1987, ushering in a new era for the restaurant, one built on his obsession with the finest ingredients and inventive cooking techniques.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
ALAMEDA, CA
Eater

One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily

Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Ghirardelli Chocolates Contain Heavy Metals. Apparently, So Do Trader Joe’s.

Consumer Reports published a report last month indicating many dark chocolates contain high levels of lead and cadmium. SFGATE reports Lindt, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, and San Francisco’s own Ghirardelli Chocolate were all on the list of 28 companies whose products contain the chemicals. Lead and cadmium, when consumed in high amounts, can cause neurological and developmental damage in addition to scores of other issues.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage

The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
FOLSOM, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA

