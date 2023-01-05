Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 - Coleman Bluekatts vs Roscoe Plowgirls, January 6, 2023
The Coleman Bluekatts are 1-0 in district after beating Roscoe 53-46 on Friday night. There are some JV photos in this Photo Album. (Coleman Today Photos)
colemantoday.com
CISD Hall of Honor Tickets on Sale
The 5th Annual Hall of Honor Banquet will be held Saturday, February 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bill Franklin Center, Coleman, TX. The banquet will feature a sit-down meal and an induction ceremony for the CISD Hall of Honor Class of 2023. Tickets are $20 each and may...
colemantoday.com
Coleman ISD Calendar for This Week - UPDATED
UPDATED to show Cheer Competition on Thursday. GOOD LUCK! Click DOWNLOAD PDF to print for your convenience.
colemantoday.com
Building Standards Board to Hold Public Hearing on Five Properties
The Building Standards Board of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in a called meeting on Tuesday January 10th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. Below are the two main agenda items to be discussed, after introduction, citizen comments, and approval of minutes from previous meeting:
Comments / 0