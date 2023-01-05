ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CISD Hall of Honor Tickets on Sale

The 5th Annual Hall of Honor Banquet will be held Saturday, February 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bill Franklin Center, Coleman, TX. The banquet will feature a sit-down meal and an induction ceremony for the CISD Hall of Honor Class of 2023. Tickets are $20 each and may...
Building Standards Board to Hold Public Hearing on Five Properties

The Building Standards Board of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in a called meeting on Tuesday January 10th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. Below are the two main agenda items to be discussed, after introduction, citizen comments, and approval of minutes from previous meeting:
