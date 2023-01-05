The Building Standards Board of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in a called meeting on Tuesday January 10th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. Below are the two main agenda items to be discussed, after introduction, citizen comments, and approval of minutes from previous meeting:

