Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Alabama Basketball’s Next Big Game
Get used to it. As long as Alabama’s basketball team is contending for a Southeastern Conference championship (at least), Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats is going to preview every game as “Big,” and he’s not wrong. And while Oats is speaking in terms of Bama, it's also big for opponents, and Alabama will get a best shot.
Alabama's season-long participation chart, redshirt candidates
Alabama’s 2022 season ended one week ago, and Nick Saban has already turned his attention to 2023. But before completely turning the page on the most recent campaign, let’s reflect on this past season by breaking down the Crimson Tide’s 13-game participation chart and the players that are now eligible to redshirt, having played in four or fewer games.
Which Alabama signees are enrolling early?
Alabama's 2023 early enrollees have made their way to Tuscaloosa to embark upon their Crimson Tide careers. Here's a look at which signees in the 2023 class are enrolling early. Enrolling early. Caleb Downs, 5-star S, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek. Kadyn Proctor, 5-star OT, Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk. James...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0