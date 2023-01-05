ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?

Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
SB Nation

Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford

The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea

Manchester City 4, Riyad Mahrez 23’, 85’ (Pen), Julian Álvarez 30’ (Pen), Phil Foden38’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win a really open game amid some great calls on the lineup by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and they really dominated from the get go. Behind Alvarez and Mahez it was a very good night.
SB Nation

Chelsea linked with France striker Marcus Thuram

January was expected to be another “frantic” transfer window for Chelsea, and so far that’s proving true with three new signings already in through the door and a whole transfer saga already lived through with Enzo Fernández at Benfica. And we may not be done yet....
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane decides dour affair

After an encouraging win in midweek over Crystal Palace it was back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Lilywhite’s first fixture this season in the FA Cup: a third round tie against League One’s Portsmouth. With one eye on the upcoming London derby Antonio Conte rang the changes: initially only the front three, with no other senior forwards fit, retained their places from the win over the Eagles. Yves Bissouma was slated to start, but an injury in the buildup to the match meant he was a late withdrawal, with Oliver Skipp taking his place in the XI.
SB Nation

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: The kids are alright

Chelsea’s next game comes in the FA Cup and this hopefully means some minutes for the Academy players. We may be playing against Manchester City (again), but there were some positives to take from our last defeat and they were almost all about the youngsters. It certainly can’t get any worse, so let’s do this.
SB Nation

Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Chelsea FC

Here we go again. For third time in the 2022/23 season, Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC. This time City host the West Londoners in the Third Round of the FA Cup. With barely enough time to digest Thursday’s action, the City Collective have their predictions for the match at the Etihad.
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Wolves 2 - Match Recap: Wolves Force Replay In FA Cup

Cody Gakpo makes his Liverpool debut as the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield for this third round FA Cup game. Liverpool are looking to defend their title, and it starts today. Aside from that, Jürgen Klopp chose his strongest starting XI for this match as he tries to get the players back into fighting form after the long World Cup break.
SB Nation

Watford Fans Verdict: Royals Comfortably Progress

I think most fans had mixed feelings going into this game. Paul Ince (we thought) had made it clear that he wasn't all too that bothered with the cup and was prioritising the league. I think most fans thought that was pretty understandable, but every fan loves a cup run.
SB Nation

Pedro Porro dubbed Tottenham’s “top target” in January transfer window

We’re only nine days into the January transfer window Tottenham Hotspur fans are getting antsy. That’s likely because of the incredibly important stretch of matches coming up that includes this weekend’s home North London Derby and two games against Manchester City. Most fans would point to right...
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi injury latest, Dango & Moffi linked, Pickford & Davies rumours

Everton fall to Manchester United 3-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Hear from the boss following Everton’s FA Cup exit. “We will have to manage the game [against Southampton] because it will be built up to be an important game because of where they are in the table, what three points would do to us to change the picture and maybe move us two or three spaces higher in the table. They [players] need to focus, we will manage that focus, there have been three big games in a week, two at big clubs. They have given everything, so they need a bit of rest and the build into the game and understand what it means for this club...everyone’s going to ask about the fans, will it be positive or not, we need to block that out and think as players about what can we do in the game, we will prepare with all those things in mind in a football sense, then the responsibility is on us to try and win that game,” says Lampard. [EFC]
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Add Fulham’s Palhinha to Transfer Wishlist

From Enzo Fernandez to Sofyan Amrabat to Moisés Caicedo to Declan Rice to Teun Koopmeiners to Manu Koné, Liverpool have been linked with a seemingly endless line of midfielders over the past few months—and that’s even without getting to top summer target Jude Bellingham. For a...
SB Nation

Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?

Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
SB Nation

David Moyes Insists Rumoured Liverpool Target Rice Isn’t for Sale

Liverpool need a midfielder or three. In the medium term, it’s probably closer to the three but as a shot term January transfer window thing just the one would probably do. At least that seems to be the consensus amongst the club’s fans, rivals, and pundits alike. Whether...
SB Nation

Manchester City Crush Chelsea in the Cup: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have crushed Chelsea in the FA Cup. A slightly rotated team led to some fresh feet and Julian Alvarez along with Riyad Mahrez really showed up as they won 4-0. A great win in the cup as we move and get going with some reaction:. Pep Guardiola Reaction.
SB Nation

Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List

Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Chelsea FC

Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC for the second time in just four days. This time the Manc Blues take on their West London rivals in the FA Cup third Round. Pep Guardiola seemingly used the Thursday match to prove a point to City fans. Here’s my guess at what Pep will do this time around. And we start with Stefan Ortega getting a look in goal.
SB Nation

Tottenham’s Hojbjerg named Danish Male Footballer of the Year

Remember how cool it was when Son Heung-Min was named South Korea’s Male Player of the Year a while ago (for the umpteenth time)? And then how neat it was to then see Dejan Kulusevski named as Sweden’s Male Player of 2022?. It’s happened again. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has...
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 9

Good morning everyone - Today begins a trilogy of hoddles from fitzie’s roller-coaster of a saturday. it also features the first Mingus Monday of 2023!. Your hoddler-in-chief did something on saturday that he rarely does: skips a morning run. You see, every Saturday, regardless of the weather, I throw...

Comments / 0

Community Policy