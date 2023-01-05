Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FC
It’s on to the FA Cup Fourth Round for Manchester City after 4-0 romp against Chelsea FC. It was a match where City were in complete control throughout. Let’s take a look at the storylines moving up and moving down after an easy Sunday at the Etihad. 3...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: The kids are alright
Chelsea’s next game comes in the FA Cup and this hopefully means some minutes for the Academy players. We may be playing against Manchester City (again), but there were some positives to take from our last defeat and they were almost all about the youngsters. It certainly can’t get any worse, so let’s do this.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford
The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic expected to miss ‘weeks’, no timescale for Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea notched another defeat and another injury last night. That’s one bad thing away from a very special Chelsea hat-trick. Mason Mount did return from his brief absence, so our total number of walking wounded remains at a nice round ten, but that’s the only nice thing about it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest to join, after feeling a bit of tightness in his back the day prior and thus missing the trip to Manchester. That doesn’t sound too serious. No idea why his back would hurt; it’s not like he’s been carrying the team.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Chelsea FC
Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC for the second time in just four days. This time the Manc Blues take on their West London rivals in the FA Cup third Round. Pep Guardiola seemingly used the Thursday match to prove a point to City fans. Here’s my guess at what Pep will do this time around. And we start with Stefan Ortega getting a look in goal.
SB Nation
FA Cup 2023 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Wolves
The Premier League gets paused for the weekend as Premier League sides enter the FA Cup for the third round and bring with it a full slate of games to focus on, with Liverpool hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers under the lights at Anfield in the evening kickoff. The evening kickoff on...
SB Nation
Pedro Porro dubbed Tottenham’s “top target” in January transfer window
We’re only nine days into the January transfer window Tottenham Hotspur fans are getting antsy. That’s likely because of the incredibly important stretch of matches coming up that includes this weekend’s home North London Derby and two games against Manchester City. Most fans would point to right...
SB Nation
David Moyes Insists Rumoured Liverpool Target Rice Isn’t for Sale
Liverpool need a midfielder or three. In the medium term, it’s probably closer to the three but as a shot term January transfer window thing just the one would probably do. At least that seems to be the consensus amongst the club’s fans, rivals, and pundits alike. Whether...
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi injury latest, Dango & Moffi linked, Pickford & Davies rumours
Everton fall to Manchester United 3-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Hear from the boss following Everton’s FA Cup exit. “We will have to manage the game [against Southampton] because it will be built up to be an important game because of where they are in the table, what three points would do to us to change the picture and maybe move us two or three spaces higher in the table. They [players] need to focus, we will manage that focus, there have been three big games in a week, two at big clubs. They have given everything, so they need a bit of rest and the build into the game and understand what it means for this club...everyone’s going to ask about the fans, will it be positive or not, we need to block that out and think as players about what can we do in the game, we will prepare with all those things in mind in a football sense, then the responsibility is on us to try and win that game,” says Lampard. [EFC]
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Add Fulham’s Palhinha to Transfer Wishlist
From Enzo Fernandez to Sofyan Amrabat to Moisés Caicedo to Declan Rice to Teun Koopmeiners to Manu Koné, Liverpool have been linked with a seemingly endless line of midfielders over the past few months—and that’s even without getting to top summer target Jude Bellingham. For a...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane decides dour affair
After an encouraging win in midweek over Crystal Palace it was back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Lilywhite’s first fixture this season in the FA Cup: a third round tie against League One’s Portsmouth. With one eye on the upcoming London derby Antonio Conte rang the changes: initially only the front three, with no other senior forwards fit, retained their places from the win over the Eagles. Yves Bissouma was slated to start, but an injury in the buildup to the match meant he was a late withdrawal, with Oliver Skipp taking his place in the XI.
SB Nation
Tottenham drawn away to Preston North End in FA Cup Fourth Round
Tottenham Hotspur have two young strikers out on loan this season. They’ve somehow managed to draw both of those clubs in the FA Cup. One day after Tottenham rolled out a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth (who feature Tottenham academy graduate Dane Scarlett), Spurs were drawn away to Preston North End (who feature Troy Parrott).
SB Nation
Watford Fans Verdict: Royals Comfortably Progress
I think most fans had mixed feelings going into this game. Paul Ince (we thought) had made it clear that he wasn't all too that bothered with the cup and was prioritising the league. I think most fans thought that was pretty understandable, but every fan loves a cup run.
SB Nation
Chelsea to consider buttering the mackerel with Noni Madueke, Pedro Porro — reports
Chelsea’s freshly empowered, new-look recruitment team are wasting no time in putting Boehly & Co’s moneys to (good?) use, and considering that we’re just a third of the way through the January transfer window, we may be in for plenty more transfer fun. Two of the latest...
SB Nation
Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List
Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.
SB Nation
Leighton Clarkson Expected To Continue Aberdeen Loan Despite New Additions
While Liverpool’s midfield issues this season have been well documented, the Reds have had several of their Academy midfielder thriving while on loan. One of the promising youngsters, Leighton Clarkson, has made his mark playing first time football with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League, scoring five goals and notching an assist.
SB Nation
Liverpool Plagued By Consistent Issue That the Transfer Market Cannot Fix
Liverpool have conceded 34 goals in 27 games thus far this season — last season the Reds conceded just 10 more goals in more than double the amount of games (63). Lots of attention has been drawn all over the pitch, but especially in the midfield. Regardless of tactical issues within that position group, the conceded goals often come from areas with attacking overloads: think of Trent Alexander-Arnold isolated against two defenders vs. Brentford, for instance.
SB Nation
On This Day (8 January 1994): Buxton’s Boys look to avenge Stokoe’s Stars
In 1974 Carlisle United dumped holders Sunderland out of the FA Cup. The Lads were a pale imitation that day of the side that just a few months earlier had won the competition in memorable fashion, and they were deservedly beaten in a Roker Park replay after the two sides had been paired together in the FA Cup for the first time.
SB Nation
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
Comments / 0