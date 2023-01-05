Everton fall to Manchester United 3-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Hear from the boss following Everton’s FA Cup exit. “We will have to manage the game [against Southampton] because it will be built up to be an important game because of where they are in the table, what three points would do to us to change the picture and maybe move us two or three spaces higher in the table. They [players] need to focus, we will manage that focus, there have been three big games in a week, two at big clubs. They have given everything, so they need a bit of rest and the build into the game and understand what it means for this club...everyone’s going to ask about the fans, will it be positive or not, we need to block that out and think as players about what can we do in the game, we will prepare with all those things in mind in a football sense, then the responsibility is on us to try and win that game,” says Lampard. [EFC]

1 DAY AGO