ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

No. 21 Lobos rising with 6-foot-8 transfers Udeze, Allick

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPNMR_0k4jECAd00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The addition of two transfer forwards has proven to be a difference-maker for a New Mexico team that has already surpassed last season’s win total while vaulting back into the national spotlight.

That isn’t to say the team doesn’t still run through guards Jaelyn House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. They remain the leaders for the No. 21 Lobos.

Now those two have plenty of help and don’t have to resort to a jump-shooting contest from the outside. The addition of 6-foot-8 forwards Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick means the quick guards have the space to slash through the lane for layups or feed the big guys underneath for easy buckets.

“We had a bad year and we’re trying to turn this around,” said House, who is averaging 17.1 points, 5.3 assists and 2.9 steals. “We didn’t like that. We’d be in games with teams and we could just never finish it. Now we’ve got the pieces to do so.”

The transition from a perimeter-oriented team to one that can dominate the paint helped New Mexico open the season with a 14-game winning streak before Tuesday night’s loss at Fresno State. They’re already better than they were the last two seasons and back in the rankings for the first time since the 2013-14 season, also the last time the Lobos made the NCAA Tournament.

College basketball

A quick look at the team’s roster was enough to sell Udeze on New Mexico.

“The pitch from the coaches for me coming in here, they don’t have any bigs and they’re in need,” said Udeze, who spent his first three seasons at Wichita State. “I looked at the depth chart and I watched film. I knew they were in need of big men. It’s made me more confident in being underneath the basket and finishing the plays.”

Udeze and Allick are scoring down low and grabbing plenty of rebounds. Udeze averages 15.7 points and 7.5 rebounds. Allick, who spent the previous three seasons at Kansas City, averages 9.4 points with a team-best 8.2 rebounds.

Their presence has opened up the court for House and Mashburn, along with role-playing guards Donovan Dent and K.J. Jenkins.

“For me, it takes a load off of me,” House said. “They can’t just sit in the gaps as much as they were last year. And for our team it helps a lot. They give us other weapons that we can use on offense and defensively, they rebound the ball, too. I’m so glad that we got them.”

The transition has been fairly seamless because of the team chemistry, Allick said.

“We have really good pieces on this team, and so if we play the right way, we can do really big things” he said. “When you’re in a situation and an atmosphere and a team like that, guys just kind of naturally click because you’re all focused on the same things, just winning.”

That goes back to the way the program is run, he said.

Coach Richard Pitino “does a great job of keeping everybody focused on what the overall goal is,” Allick said. “He’s always reiterating playing as a team and being selfless. He’s made the transition into this team and into this program easy. He never puts too much on one player, but he makes everything a team responsibility.”

Pitino said the big men are fitting in well.

“The bottom line is you have to give Morris and Josiah credit,” Pitino said. “They have come in here and they just play hard; they’re teammates. They just want to win. They compete their butts off. They never take a possession off in practice. That’s how you get integrated into a new locker room to where people gain respect for you right away.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

No. 21 New Mexico Falls to UNLV 84-77 at a Sold Out Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The No. 21 New Mexico men’s basketball team dropped its first home game of the season with an 84-77 loss to UNLV Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,424, the largest at The Pit since 2009. The Lobos (14-2, 2-2) had their 12-game home win streak snapped, while the Runnin’ Rebels (12-3, 1-2) recorded their second ranked win of the season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos fall to UNLV in front of sold out Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the largest crowd at the Pit since 2009. 15,424 fans were in attendance to see the Lobos battle it out with a tough UNLV team, and while the first half was full of excitement, the second half came with some disappointment, as the Lobos fell to the Rebels 77-84. UNM […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Metro basketball champions crowned on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Championship games for the Albuquerque metro basketball tournaments were held on Saturday. Sandia was represented in the title game for both the boys and girls brackets, while top ranked Volcano Vista and Hobbs were the respective opponents. Volcano Vista head coach Greg Brown had already gotten the better of his brother Danny […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gamblingnews.com

Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda

The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80

Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
104.1 WIKY

Suspect arrested in shootings at New Mexico officials’ homes

(Reuters) – Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a suspect in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said a firearm had also been retrieved in connection with the attacks that began in early December.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/las-golondrinas-gets-nationally-recognized/. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/las-golondrinas-gets-nationally-recognized/. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/hobbs-man-accused-of-killing-girlfriend-found-in-mexico/. Lovington man accused of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police activity near UNM briefly closes several roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several roads near the University of New Mexico have reopened, after a shooting incident in the area forced the closure of several streets. University Blvd. SE was closed northbound at Gold Avenue SE. Eastbound traffic at Central Ave. SE was shut down at University Blvd. SE.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Philosophy Blogger

Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators

Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/regulators-focus-on-future-of-new-mexico-horse-racing/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities....
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon

Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Annual comic-con event returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15. “This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe

The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy