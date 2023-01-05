Confirmed Manchester City Line-Up Vs Chelsea; Kyle Walker Starts

Manchester City's side to take on Chelsea has been confirmed with Kyle Walker coming back into the starting eleven as well as Phil Foden.

Manchester City will be looking to react after dropping points in the title race against Everton last time out and they take on a Chelsea side who have been in poor form under Graham Potter.

The former Brighton manager took over from Tomas Tuchel earlier on in the season and has far from convinced with the two-time European Champions sat in 10th place 19 points off the top spot.

They were beaten by City not too long ago in the League Cup with Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez scoring then but that pair are not in the starting side this time round.

One key player who Pep Guardiola wanted back as soon as possible starts though and that is Kyle Walker.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Kyle Walker finally returns to the Manchester City starting XI

Walker has barely featured for City this season only playing nine games in all competitions but he still featured for England at the World Cup.

Now he has finally returned to the backline for City alongside John Stones, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo with Ederson behind them.

The midfield three is the one that Guardiola seems to trust the most which has Rodri in the deeper position with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne in front of him.

Bernardo Silva starts even though he has hinted at an exit in the past couple of days with Phil Foden back starting on the other flank.

Erling Haaland unsurprisingly leads the line.

