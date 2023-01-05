ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler’s Breakfast Is “Effing Hot”

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 4 days ago

She's just telling it like it is.

Kids don't have much of a filter. In general, if a kid thinks something, they'll say it. That's just part of being a kid. It takes a lot of years to learn all the things you're not supposed to say and when you're not supposed to say them. For those first few years, though, it all just kind of comes out.

Like in this video from @mamalex.angel . The aunt gave her niece breakfast, and while the toddler dug in with gusto, she did have a bit of a complaint. And she wasn't about to sugarcoat it either.

Hey, we've all had the experience of biting into something too hot and wanting to swear up a storm. "Kids are sponges! My niece," wrote the aunt. Sponges indeed! Kids don't have to hear something more than once to soak it right up, either.

Commenters were pretty impressed with how well this little girl used her swear word of choice, in perfect context and with the just-right intonation.

"Well...she used it correctly"
"She meant what she said"
"She used it in the correct context. They're all good."
"Sounds so much better the way she says it"
"I'm the mom that has to look away to laugh"
"I'm always amazed kids know the appropriate times to say these words"
"Clearly we do say that"

That's the funniest part of all, right? "We don't say that." Well...don't we, though?

At the end of the day, of course, it's no big thing. There are worse things than bad words, and most kids only flirt with the idea of saying them, anyway. At least this toddler knows the right way to let loose!

