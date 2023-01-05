Watch This Entire Family Celebrate Toddler’s Basketball Goal Like They’re Courtside at a Lakers Game

We all deserve this level of support.

One of the most fun parts of being a parent is cheering your children on when they do something awesome, like meet a goal or a milestone they've been working towards — and that starts basically from birth. It might not seem like a big deal to others, but it's a huge deal when your kid rolls over for the first time, or when they take their first steps. And they don't have to be in organized sports for you to get excited when they start working on their athletic skills, either.

Case in point: This toddler, who was shooting hoops in a very epic video on TikTok. Sure, he was just playing a little kitchen ball, but judging by his family's reactions, you'd never even know it!

This little guy was standing on the counter, getting ready to make a basket, as everyone stood around him, totally focused and watching him with great suspense. When he made it in, everyone went so wild you'd think you were watching an NBA game, and what was even cuter was the fact that the toddler himself was just as excited as the rest of them were!

In fact, he got so hyped up that he almost fell off of the kitchen counter, but fortunately, plenty of people were around to catch him as soon as he lost his balance. Hey, we've all been there, buddy.

In the comments, the OP confirmed that this toddler is the only child, nephew, and grandchild in the family, which explains why he had everyone's full attention. It all makes sense now.

If he grows up to be a star NBA player, this video is going to be even more relevant. Until then, we love that he has this kind of cheering section, even as a tot.

