ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Watch This Entire Family Celebrate Toddler’s Basketball Goal Like They’re Courtside at a Lakers Game

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YF084_0k4jE3JL00

We all deserve this level of support.

One of the most fun parts of being a parent is cheering your children on when they do something awesome, like meet a goal or a milestone they've been working towards — and that starts basically from birth. It might not seem like a big deal to others, but it's a huge deal when your kid rolls over for the first time, or when they take their first steps. And they don't have to be in organized sports for you to get excited when they start working on their athletic skills, either.

Case in point: This toddler, who was shooting hoops in a very epic video on TikTok. Sure, he was just playing a little kitchen ball, but judging by his family's reactions, you'd never even know it!

View the original article to see embedded media.

This little guy was standing on the counter, getting ready to make a basket, as everyone stood around him, totally focused and watching him with great suspense. When he made it in, everyone went so wild you'd think you were watching an NBA game, and what was even cuter was the fact that the toddler himself was just as excited as the rest of them were!

In fact, he got so hyped up that he almost fell off of the kitchen counter, but fortunately, plenty of people were around to catch him as soon as he lost his balance. Hey, we've all been there, buddy.

In the comments, the OP confirmed that this toddler is the only child, nephew, and grandchild in the family, which explains why he had everyone's full attention. It all makes sense now.

If he grows up to be a star NBA player, this video is going to be even more relevant. Until then, we love that he has this kind of cheering section, even as a tot.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 5

Related
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Pushes Double Stroller With 2 Of His Babies, Heads Into Basketball Game With Brittany Bell

After Nick Cannon recently admitted he feels “guilt” for “not spending enough time” with his 12 children, the entertainer decided to kick off 2023 on the right foot! Nick was spotted treating his ex Brittany Bell and the three children they share, son Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and newborn son Rise, to a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. The Masked Singer host had the biggest smile on his face as he pushed the double stroller towards the arena with Brittany following close behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
DETROIT, MI
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson: It 'Was Absolutely Beautiful'

"This is the next step of our beautiful journey together," Sharelle Rosado tells PEOPLE exclusively after the retired NFL player got down on one knee in front of friends and family on Saturday Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson are heading to the altar! The Selling Tampa alum, 35, and the retired NFL player, 44, got engaged on Saturday evening, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. While the pair have been publicly referring to one another as their "fiancé" for some time, Johnson never gave Rosado a ring....
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Josh Jacobs playing for Raiders after young son saves grandfather’s life

In a scene seemingly out of “The Godfather” – but with a better ending – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ son, Braxton, may have saved his grandfather’s life. Braxton, just 6-years old, called 911 on Tuesday when he found his grandfather, Marty Jacobs, experiencing chest pain, according to NFL Network. He would end up having emergency heart surgery on Wednesday and remains in intensive care. Josh has spent most of the week at home in Tulsa attending to the matter. But on Friday, he asked if he should play this weekend when the Raiders face the Chiefs on Saturday...
intheknow.com

Mom captures how much can change in 8 short years in hilarious TikTok

This mom posted a hilariously relatable video showing her daughter’s attitudinal journey by juxtaposing a sweet clip from when she was an angelic toddler in 2014 with present-day footage of her as a typical disinterested pre-teen. Watching your child develop their sense of self and identity independent from you...
People

Little Girl, 6, Goes Viral for Cute Comments Caught on Helmet Mic During Family Snowboarding Trips

Whitney and Nick Rowley decided to share their love of sports with their daughter, Cash, from a very young age Nick and Whitney Rowley have long been dedicated to a life of adventure, but things definitely turned up a notch after they welcomed daughter Cash. Now 6 years old, Cash joins her active parents on snowboarding adventures around the globe, knowing her way around a mountain after starting her journey with the sport from a very young age. Nick tells PEOPLE he bought Cash's first snowboard before she'd...
Upworthy

Dad gives his daughter a 'pick a card' adventure and her choices were adorable

Have you seen those “pick a card date nights” floating around on TikTok?It’s usually reserved for romantic couples, and shows one partner picking from two pieces of paper labeled with different activities like “picnic in the park” or “dinner and a movie.” They won’t be able to see what’s on the card until they choose, and it’s always fun to see their reaction after the fact … especially when they accidentally pick a chore. Yeah, some partners go there. One dad decided to take the idea and add his own twist—taking his young daughter out on their own "pick a card" adventure. Absolute cuteness ensued.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
645
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy