Debbie Stabenow

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
McCarthy falls one vote short of becoming U.S. House speaker on 14th try
(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy fell one vote short of becoming the next speaker of the U.S. House late Friday in the 14th round of voting – after a weak of turmoil and negotiations. McCarthy secured 216 votes in the latest ballot, one shy of the majority needed as two Republicans voted present. McCarthy lost a dozen rounds of voting across several days this week as a...
Florida AG urges Biden to demand action from Mexico counterpart to combat fentanyl crisis
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on President Joe Biden on Friday to “confront Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador” and “demand action” to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl being brought into the U.S. from Mexico by the Sinaloa Cartel and its gang affiliates. The presidents are scheduled to meet in Mexico City on Monday. The White House announced an agenda that excluded any discussion...
McCarthy wins speakership on 15th vote
(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House early Saturday after the 15th round of voting and a week of turmoil and nonstop negotiations. McCarthy received 216 votes to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, with five voting present. The five voting present lowered the threshold for the 218 votes that McCarthy would have needed if everyone voted. Just a couple hours earlier, McCarthy...
Gaetz, Freedom Caucus held line on McCarthy speakership over seven bills
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, was among 20 House members withholding support from new Speaker Kevin McCarthy until the California Republican would commit to bringing seven bills to a vote, as well as agreeing to other concessions. McCarthy, who was elected after 15 rounds of voting, is ranked the second-most politically left member among House Republicans, according to a govtrack.us 2020 analysis. McCarthy agreed to a...
House Republicans to target border crisis, IRS funding, more with new majority
(The Center Square) – Now that U.S. House Republicans have a leader in Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., they are turning their eyes toward an agenda with investigations and a few key legislative goals. McCarthy gave a window into those plans during his acceptance speech over the weekend, taking aim at the border crisis, IRS funding and education. The new Republicans' rules package included a promise to vote on those issues as well as abortion and others as part of the deal that got McCarthy the...
Everything you need to know about the North American Leaders' Summit
President Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador meet Jan. 9 and 10, 2023, at the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) in Mexico City. Here's everything you need to know about the summit: What is the North American Leaders' Summit? The NALS is the convening of the leaders of Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It is sometimes called the "Three Amigos" summit, referring to the "deep diplomatic and economic ties" between the nations, The Associated Press says. The meeting usually happens every year, but was put on pause during Donald Trump's presidency. At the meeting, the three heads of government...
Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week
(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
Sinema, Cornyn lead bipartisan group of lawmakers on border tour
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s newly-independent U.S. senator and a senior Texas Republican plan to bring several of their colleagues to the southern border for a firsthand look at what she calls “Washington’s failure.” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Friday they’re hosting six other senators in El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona, to “see the many challenges at the Southwest Border, meet with the brave men and women tasked with securing the border, and hear from local law enforcement, community...
Cooper opposed Pelosi’s management style but received key appointment
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, photographed Dec. 15, 2022 by John Partipilo. When former Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper voted against Nancy Pelosi multiple times in the House Speaker’s race, it wasn’t necessarily because they were enemies. In fact, Cooper, who bowed out of the U.S. House of Representatives last week after 32 years in office, says they are “great friends.” Still, he was concerned about her leadership style because it...
Oil and gas industry lauds EPA decision to reverse course in Permian Basin
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has backed down from a plan to impose what critics said were “draconian regulations” in the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, a move lauded by the oil and gas industry and Gov. Greg Abbott. The Biden Administration on Thursday released its Fall 2022 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, which includes planned rule-makings and federal action. In it, the Environmental Protection Agency omitted its plan to impose "discretionary redesignation" of air quality conditions...
Wisconsin lawmaker expresses concern over TikTok sponsoring halftime shows
A Wisconsin lawmaker sent a letter to the CEO of ESPN expressing concern over TikTok sponsoring halftime shows of NCAA college football bowl games.
Poll: Americans say economy is in trouble
(The Center Square) – Americans think the U.S. economy is in trouble, according to a new poll. Released by CBS News and YouGov, the poll found that 64% of those surveyed said the national economy is doing “fairly bad” or “very bad.” The survey found 56% disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president. Those two figures are likely intertwined. Inflation has soared since Biden took office. Gas...
AG Moody: 'Bombshell new evidence' in Florida's lawsuit over Biden deportation policies
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office received “bombshell new evidence” that the Biden administration “wrongfully withheld” from her office until just days before they went to trial on Monday. Her office filed a lawsuit last year against the Biden administration over altering federal immigration deportation policy, including expanding a parole program President Joe Biden announced last week that he planned to expand. Moody is asking the court to halt the administration’s implementation of the policy, arguing it violates federal...
