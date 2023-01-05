ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guys' Creative Way of Passing the Time in the Airport Is Way Too Funny

By Kathleen Joyce
Gotta give them props for creativity.

Between massive winter storms and disastrous issues among certain airlines (such as Southwest's massive systems failure), air travel in North America over the holidays has been... tumultous, to say the least. While things are starting to even out, many airlines across the US and Canada are still struggling with delays and cancellations.

While TikTok user @brysonroatch was at the airport, he met two guys whose flight had been delayed for over sixteen hours. With nothing to do but kill time, the two stranded flyers invented a variation on a classic game!

View the original article to see embedded media.

LOl! Now that's some serious innovation. Don't have cornhole boards or bean bags? Break out the belts and socks and improvise! Most people would be mentally checked out after having their flight delayed for the better part of a day, but these two dudes are doing their best to make the most of it and stayed engaged. We have to commend their creative, fun attitude in the face of what's an all-round stressful situation- they're halfway to turning their layover into a tailgate party!

Commenters applauded these men's ingenuity. "I used to work with guys like this. They could make a game out of anything. This solution was brilliant," admired @pagesaunt. "Making the best of their situation! This is awesome," praised @travellight11.

Others saw that the travelers' improvised game highlighted something that more airports could really use. "More airports should offer actual things like this. It would be a great way to help people alleviate stress without drinking," remarked @zaazegaaikwe. "In Minneapolis they have a play area & sensory area. Along with basically an art museum throughout. It’s not a terrible idea to keep people busy."

We agree with this person here- with delays and long layovers being a frequent phenomenon at airports everywhere, it would be great for more airports to offer diversions that don't involve sitting at a bar. For now, though, travelers are largely left to their own devices to keep themselves occupied. We're feeling inspired by this charming video, though! If we're ever stuck with a really bad layover, we'll see who's up for a game of cornhole!

