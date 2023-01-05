ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Life expectancy can vary wildly from place to place. Depending where you live , you could have more access to programs and opportunities to ensure a high quality of life, from top-notch hospitals to low-stress environments.

Stacker recently analyzed data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute to find the places in North Carolina with the longest life expectancy in the state. According to the site:

"Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis."

So which county has the longest life expectancy in North Carolina?

Orange County

According to the report, the average life expectancy in Orange County is 82.1 years, 4.4 years more than the average for the state. The central North Carolina county also ranks second in length of life and statewide health outcomes as well as third in quality of life.

These are the Top 10 counties in North Carolina with the longest life expectancy:

  1. Orange County
  2. Wake County
  3. Watauga County
  4. Transylvania County
  5. Chatham County
  6. TIED: Union County, Mecklenburg County, Durham County
  7. N/A
  8. N/A
  9. Camden County
  10. Polk County

Check out Stacker 's full report of the North Carolina counties with the longest life expectancies in the state.

