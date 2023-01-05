It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two decades since Imelda Staunton and Hilary Swank squared off at the Golden Globes. As luck would have it, they’re pitted against each other again this year, but it could have the opposite result. SEEGolden Globes: Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’) would break Robin Williams’ record The last time they faced off was in Best Film Drama Actress where Swank contended for her 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby” in which she played a tragic boxer, while Staunton was up for “Vera Drake” in the title role of an abortion provider in 1950s Great Britain. Swank won...

29 MINUTES AGO