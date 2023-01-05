Home tour of the week: a $424,900 condo in Colchester that includes two garage parking spots

Read full article on original website
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Parking, road closures announced for FISU World University Games
Vehicle access to downtown Lake Placid will be restricted during the 11-day festival, which begins Thursday.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
newportdispatch.com
Car fire on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A car was destroyed by fire in Colchester this afternoon. Authorities say they were notified of several reports of a vehicle on fire on I-89 north at around 4:30 p.m. The Colchester Fire Department was seen actively fighting the fire that was located in the right shoulder...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
WCAX
Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Each year pine island farms invites people from all over the state to drop off their Christmas trees to feed their goats. Not only is it a tasty treat for them. The pine needles...
Stay at The Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show “Newhart”
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or just take in the scenery.
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
Burlington cat show draws fancy felines from all over the world
The competition had its share of different breeds, from British Short Hairs to Abyssinians and Persians.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Montreal fixture maker leases warehouse space in New York
The 70-year-old company will occupy space in a former pharmaceutical plant that Pfizer closed in 2017. The site is now owned by ERS Rouses Point LLC. Rouses Point is located in the northeast corner of New York less than one mile from the Canadian border. The new warehouse is 72km (45 miles) due south of Montreal.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Irasburg today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 14. According to the report, Marie Simpson, 36, of Derby, collided with the back of Anita Brown, 72, of Irasburg. Both drivers were transported to North Country Hospital for injuries, police...
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ of Burlington woman
Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, and detectives were brought in to investigating.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!. Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. They are only a few months old and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, LSA in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 45-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury on Saturday night. Authorities say they were notified of an erratic vehicle traveling north on I-91 at around 8:00 p.m. Police say they quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor...
