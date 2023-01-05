ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
NBC News

Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment

The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
MSNBC

Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6

On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Atlantic

Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump

“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy