The Last of Us is an imperfect but undeniably faithful adaptation of developer Naughty Dog’s era-defining PlayStation title. Showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have here delivered a series whose loyalty to its source material is both a blessing and a curse; in live-action form, Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic adventure remains heartfelt and unforgiving, though its reliance on now-familiar genre tropes makes The Last of Us feel less groundbreaking and more paint-by-numbers than other shows in HBO’s prestige TV catalog. Pascal and Ramsey, for their parts, are perfectly cast, and later episodes up the emotional ante just enough to warrant the journey it takes to reach them – but viewers’ enjoyment of The Last of Us will likely depend on their fondness for similarly slow-burning apocalypse dramas.

5 HOURS AGO