MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area around Midday on Thursday. Ahead of it, atmospheric elements will be in place to support the possibility for strong to severe storms. The risk looks to be a low-end threat, but all forms of severe weather will be possible. The best timing for severe weather will be before 2PM, then the weather improves once the front crosses. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO