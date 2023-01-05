Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Jeannie Switzer
Graveside services for Jeannie Switzer will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Danny Lanier officiating with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Jeannie Switzer, age 75 of Collinsville passed away...
New Meridian High head football coach announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the new head football coach at Meridian High School. Coach Boyles brings 31 years of experience to the Wildcats. The district said Coach Boyles’ winning record began as head coach at Taylorsville...
Representative Charles Young, Jr. shines light on Meridian at State Capitol
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held the first Council of Governments meeting of 2023 Monday. The monthly meeting features many of the top leaders from Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as law enforcement and elected officials. State Representative Charles Young, Jr. said now that...
Historic Wechsler School building renovations underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The old Wechsler School building in Meridian is now being renovated after years of fundraising and planning. The building is historically important to the City of Meridian. It was the first brick school for African-American children built with public funds in 1894. Renovating Wechsler School is...
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
Frontline Responders: Adrian Cross strives to serve hometown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“I always try to stand in my purpose, and I’ve thought for a long time that my purpose is to help whoever I can, however I can, while I can. And that is a very vague purpose because I can be in any position and do that,” said Meridian Public School District Parent Engagement Specialist, Adrian Cross.
2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Ropin’ and ridin’, buckin’ and broncin’ gathered under the Magnolia Center roof Saturday night as professional rodeo came to town. Contestants not only came from across the Pine Belt, but from different states as well to compete in the various events. The event...
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager died in a 1-car crash Sunday afternoon in Newton County. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole lost control on a wet road in a curve and crashed into a tree. The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Riser...
Northeast administrators reach new heights for students
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County school is taking the year 2023 to new heights. Northeast Elementary School sent its administration to work from the roof Monday as part of a deal with the students. Because of higher test scores and good progress reports, the ‘higher’ staff spent...
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
Former Trojan, Molly Moore, is dominating for the Owls in her first year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Northeast Lauderdale student athlete and East Central alum, Molly Moore, who is currently playing soccer at Mississippi University for Women, is representing her alma mater every step of the way in her collegiate success. The junior midfielder scored four goal and four assists during her...
Community gathers for Walk for Mental Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite the rain on Sunday, some people gathered at Bonita Lakes to bring awareness to mental health. Zachary Ball organized the Walk for Mental Health in remembrance of his dad, who committed suicide and to help others struggling mentally. Attendees, Opal Miller and Christopher Seals, explains...
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 9, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MPD investigating two armed robberies
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated armed robberies around midday Monday. One happened shortly before noon at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, on 26th Avenue at 8th Street. News 11 was on the scene shortly after it happened. Detective Chanetta Stevens said...
FIRST ALERT: We are monitoring a risk for severe storms Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area around Midday on Thursday. Ahead of it, atmospheric elements will be in place to support the possibility for strong to severe storms. The risk looks to be a low-end threat, but all forms of severe weather will be possible. The best timing for severe weather will be before 2PM, then the weather improves once the front crosses. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.
Dry to start the week, but rain chances increase by Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High pressure takes over our area for Monday. So, rain isn’t expected, but there could be some high thin clouds moving by to make the sky look milky by the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable...near 60 degrees, but the morning will start with cold upper 30s. Tuesday morning starts with 30s also, but highs will climb above the average into the upper 60s by the afternoon.
Today brings partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Heavy fog is over the area this morning so as you head out the door give yourself a few extra minutes, slow down, and turn on your low beams so another car is able to identify you. Heavy fog will stick around through 9am so use caution on the roadways.
