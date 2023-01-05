Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady breaks his own NFL record for completions in a season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season. He needed nine going into Sunday. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter. Brady had a record 485 completions...
NBC Sports
Browns sever ties with Bernie Kosar after he bets $19,000 on Browns-Steelers game
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo after being discharged from hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
NBC Sports
Mike Evans ruled out with illness
The Bucs are playing most of their starters, including Tom Brady, despite not having anything to play for today. Mike Evans is active, but he is not playing. The Bucs announced they have ruled out Evans with an illness. Evans never took the field. He was the NFC’s offensive player...
NBC Sports
On Monday night, Bengals were told the game will resume in 10 minutes
As the Bills and Bengals prepare to resume playing football on Sunday, a question still lingers regarding whether the teams were told that their Week 17 game would resume after appropriate care and attention had been given to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. ESPN said during the broadcast that the game...
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
NBC Sports
Report: Chiefs abstained from vote to change playoff rules following cancellation
The final tally for Friday’s vote to change the existing rule regarding the impact of cancelled games, per a source with knowledge of the numbers, went like this: 25 yes, three no, four abstentions. That’s only one more “yes” than the rules require to change rules. As to the...
NBC Sports
Here are the Patriots' opponents for 2023 NFL season
The New England Patriots' 2022 season has come to an unceremonious end. A 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, along with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers' wins, put an end to their playoff hopes. The Dolphins earned the seventh seed in the AFC to send the Patriots into the offseason.
NBC Sports
Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy
One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
NBC Sports
Texans fire Lovie Smith, after one year
The Texans have extended their streak of one-and-done coaches from one to two. The team has announced that Lovie Smith has been fired after one year on the job. The former Bears and Buccaneers (and Illinois) coach got the job under bizarre circumstances last year. A member of the coaching staff under former coach David Culley, Smith wasn’t one of the three finalists for the job, and then he suddenly got the job.
NBC Sports
Browns request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator
Another candidate has emerged in the Browns’ search for a new defensive coordinator. Cleveland put in a request to interview Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, according to multiple reports. Mike Tomlin essentially confirmed that news during his Monday press conference, though Tomlin did not disclose the team...
NBC Sports
NFL free agents 2023: Ranking the top 25 players available
The 2023 NFL free-agent class is filled with talent on both sides of the ball. All eyes will be on the quarterback position with Lamar Jackson scheduled to hit free agency along with Tom Brady, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and Jimmy Garoppolo. There will be no shortage of options at the running back position either with Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard available.
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I know I’m a starting quarterback
At one point in the 2022 season, Baker Mayfield was arguably the worst starting quarterback in the league. He completed just 58 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions, and six fumbles in seven appearances with six starts for the Panthers. His passer rating was just 74.4.
NBC Sports
In NFL vs. ESPN over whether Bills-Bengals would resume, an ESPN reporter breaks the tie
A week after ESPN tiptoed around the prospect of openly disputing the league’s line-in-the-sand position that no consideration was ever given to resuming the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals, ESPN.com has dropped a bombshell that bolsters ESPN’s position — and that takes specific aim at NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent.
NBC Sports
Broncos request interview with Raheem Morris
The Broncos are adding another name to their list of head coaching candidates. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos have requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Monday also brought word of a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Morris was the interim head...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker’s actions are “unacceptable”
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone...
