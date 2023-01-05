A West Columbia woman has been arrested and accused of abusing a vulnerable adult living in a center operated by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. Carrol Moore Hall, 58, was charged Wednesday with abuse of a vulnerable adult by the State Law Enforcement Division. Hall was working at the Midlands Regional Center on Farrow Road north of Columbia, when she allegedly placed a resident of the facility in a chokehold on three occasions on Dec. 9, according to the arrest warrant.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO