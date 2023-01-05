Prince Harry Quips He Needed 'Electric-Shock Therapy' After Watching Meghan Markle's Love Scenes On 'Suits'

mega; Nigel Parry/USA Network

Oops! Meghan Markle claimed she refrained from doing research about Prince Harry prior to their first date, but the Duke of Sussex admitted he couldn't resist doing some digging of his own — much to his regret.

In a leaked chapter from his memoir , Spare , the father-of-two copped up to making the "mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" during the early days of their romance.

"I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room," he wrote. "I didn’t need to see such things live."

The steamy footage from her legal drama Suits clearly took root in his mind, quipping he needed "electric-shock therapy" to help himself forget what he saw.

While Harry stated he never watched the USA Network show prior to them meeting, the same can't be said for Prince William and Kate Middleton , as he also alleged in his tome that he found out the parents-of-three were "religious viewers of Suits ."

"Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other," Harry recalled of his brother and sister-in-law's reaction to telling them he was dating Meghan. "Then Willy turned to me and said, ‘F**k off?’"

"All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family," Harry continued in his book . "But now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."

The enthusiasm over Harry and Meghan's relationship soon wore off, with the future king telling his little sibling "to slow down" things. "She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen."

The Duke of Sussex shared many more stories detailing surprising moments regarding William, including the claim that he thought the Nazi costume Harry wore for Halloween in 2005 was hilarious. Harry also stated his older brother "attacked" him during an argument over Meghan after the dad-of-three called he "rude and abrasive."

Spare hits shelves on Tuesday, January 10. Page Six published the excerpt about Harry watching the Suits love scenes.