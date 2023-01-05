Read full article on original website
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Electrical component failure causes overflow at sewer lift station in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — An electrical component failure on Monday, Jan. 2 caused a power failure on the level control and monitoring system at Strong Rock Lift Station in Locust Grove. It came to the attention of the Locust Grove Wastewater Treatment staff last Monday morning that a malfunction had...
Preschoolers COVID rate for Cobb and statewide exceeds all other age groups in latest report; all school-aged categories are increasing
COVID cases are rising among all school-aged categories both in Cobb County and statewide, with preschoolers exceeding other age groups in both numbers and transmission rate. In Cobb County there were 99 cases reported for the past 14 days in the 0-4-year-old age group, for a 14-day case rate of 211.
Atlanta News First passport fee investigation prompts calls for reforms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to learn about this in the context of somebody else reporting it,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said during a recent board meeting. “Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public.”
DeKalb school board approves $41 million in teacher, staff bonuses
Teachers at schools with highest need will get biggest bonuses.
Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
Grady ‘diversion center’ to provide care for homeless picked up by police as alternative to jail
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta, Fulton County and Grady Health System have joined forces to help the homeless. The Atlanta Diversion Center is set up to open at Atlanta Detention Center later this year, the city announced on Tuesday. The Atlanta City Council approved legislation allowing Atlanta Mayor...
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said...
Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
Douglas County opens innovation center for youth
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County now has a Youth Innovation Center. County leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday, repurposing what was once a bank into a "one-stop shop facility where technology, aesthetics, youth and supportive services will be provided," according to a news release. The 5,000-square-foot building was repurposed...
Doctor still in business despite agreeing to $2M settlement over performing unnecessary procedures
(ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga.) — A local doctor has agreed to a nearly $2 million settlement after a 9-year court battle. Federal prosecutors say the Rockdale County doctor performed tests and even surgeries patients did not need and then charged the federal government. Even after agreeing to pay the penalties, the doctor claims she’s innocent.
Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Carroll & Haralson Counties
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
Conyers doctor agrees to pay 1.8M settlement, lawsuit claims patients injured during needless surgery
ATLANTA — A Conyers doctor agreed to pay nearly $2 million in settlements after she was accused of performing "unnecessary" surgeries. Doctor Aarti D. Pandya, who also runs Pandya Practice group, agreed to pay $1,850,000 after a lawsuit was filed claiming she performed these surgeries to receive insurance payments from Medicare, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Emergency Department at Hillandale Hospital ‘remains open’ after incident
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials for Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia say the emergency department “remains open” after a car slammed into the emergency room and injured two people on Monday afternoon. Fire officials said a car crashed into the emergency room at Hillandale Hospital. According...
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
