Henry County, GA

Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First passport fee investigation prompts calls for reforms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to learn about this in the context of somebody else reporting it,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said during a recent board meeting. “Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
LOCUST GROVE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
11Alive

Douglas County opens innovation center for youth

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County now has a Youth Innovation Center. County leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday, repurposing what was once a bank into a "one-stop shop facility where technology, aesthetics, youth and supportive services will be provided," according to a news release. The 5,000-square-foot building was repurposed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Carroll & Haralson Counties

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Conyers doctor agrees to pay 1.8M settlement, lawsuit claims patients injured during needless surgery

ATLANTA — A Conyers doctor agreed to pay nearly $2 million in settlements after she was accused of performing "unnecessary" surgeries. Doctor Aarti D. Pandya, who also runs Pandya Practice group, agreed to pay $1,850,000 after a lawsuit was filed claiming she performed these surgeries to receive insurance payments from Medicare, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
CONYERS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Emergency Department at Hillandale Hospital ‘remains open’ after incident

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials for Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia say the emergency department “remains open” after a car slammed into the emergency room and injured two people on Monday afternoon. Fire officials said a car crashed into the emergency room at Hillandale Hospital. According...
LITHONIA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA

