vineyardgazette.com
MVC Begins Hearing on Southern Tier Housing Development
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has begun its review of a proposed affordable housing complex in Oak Bluffs, called Southern Tier, that is a near-twin of the Meshacket Commons development approved unanimously by the commission last December. Both projects come from Island Housing Trust and Affordable Investments, who propose using...
Tisbury to Resume Main Street Construction Project
The holiday lull is about to end for sidewalk improvements in downtown Vineyard Haven, which began unexpectedly last fall and left some Main street property owners disgruntled at what they said was the lack of advance notice from the town. Tisbury department of public works director Kirk Metell is taking...
Coast Guard Auxiliary to Hold Safe Boating Class
The Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary will hold a Safe Boating Class in Jan. 28 at the West Tisbury fire station. The comprehensive course is designed for all boaters, both beginners and experts, with topics ranging from boating law, safety equipment, navigation and what to do in boating emergencies.
Nothing But Net at Maura Healey Inauguration
It was impossible to not be moved by what took place on the floor of the Boston Garden last week. Sure, the Celtic’s 17 championship banners were hanging proudly from the rafters, but on this night the parquet floor was packed, many of them women and girls, many sporting not stilettos but high-top sneakers matching those worn by the newly sworn in Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor.
