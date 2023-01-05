ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Time of Thursday court appearance for Moscow murder suspect moved forward 2 hours

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November is due to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 12 for a status hearing. While the hearing time has been moved forward two hours to 8 a.m. due to scheduling conflicts. NonStop Local News will have a reporter at the courthouse Thursday morning.
MOSCOW, ID
Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigating 3 unrelated deaths

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Investigators with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating three unrelated deaths that happened on Jan. 7. While the SCSO has identified two of the decedents and alerted their families, they have not publicly released their names. SCSO is investigating the death of an elderly...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID

