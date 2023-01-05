ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs To Unveil 3,200 Job Cuts Ahead of Muted Q4 Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Free Report shares moved higher in pre-market trading amid reports that the investment bank is set to begin a steep round of job cuts later this week. Multiple media reports suggest Goldman is likely to eliminate around 3,200 positions, the bulk of them centered...
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
msn.com

2023 Investment Outlook: When Will the Stock Market Recover?

Investment forecasts are like ambrosia and upside-down fruitcakes at holiday gatherings: They're widely available, but it may take some discernment to know what exactly to do with them. Still, much like the gentle hands that have prepared holiday delicacies for generations, investment management firms source and curate global data annually...
rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market

Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
NASDAQ

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January

Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy