Columbia County suspect fleeing Edgefield County police arrested in Richmond County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested in Richmond County after fleeing Edgefield County police according to authorities. According to authorities, Richard X. Deas was traveling with his female companion down Highway en route to Columbia County after traveling for the weekend. Authorities say a domestic argument began as the […]
abccolumbia.com
One man injured in Richland County apartment shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one person was shot an apartment complex in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday at 11 p.m. deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive for a report of a person shot.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Former Richland Co. jail officer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a former employee at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is charged with Misconduct. Investigators say in October of last year it was discovered that China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Deputies say the inmate...
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
live5news.com
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
abccolumbia.com
Former Alvin S. Glenn jail officer accused of misconduct in office
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a jail officer accused of misconduct in office. According to authorities, in October of last year the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center conducted an investigation of former officer 27 year old China Gregg. Officials say that...
wfxg.com
Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
WRDW-TV
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Two individuals arrested on human trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have charged two people with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, was charged on January 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years-old and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. John Richard Williams,...
abccolumbia.com
5 people displaced after house fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five people are displaced after a house fire, according to the County of Lexington. On Saturday, January 7th, Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank. High flames were...
FOX Carolina
Woman, 2-year-old child robbed of vehicle at gunpoint in Union Co., deputies say
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a woman and her two-year-old child were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint on Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Lil’ Cricket on South Duncan Bypass in reference to a carjacking...
WIS-TV
Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in Union Co.
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.
wspa.com
Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint
A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
