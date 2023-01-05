Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
WLKY.com
3 more Republican Kentucky governor candidates officially file
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three more Republican candidates for governor filed their official paperwork in Frankfort on Thursday. The official filing is often an early campaign publicity event. Among those who filed Thursday was Kelly Craft, former President Donald Trump's United Nations ambassador. "I have been on my kitchen table...
kentuckytoday.com
AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EST
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning. Meanwhile, the entire coastal community of Montecito was ordered evacuated as California residents grappled with flooding and mudslides in the latest in a series of powerful storms. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some schools closed for the day. The evacuation order came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in Montecito. Streets and highways transformed into gushing rivers, trees toppled, mud slid and motorists growled as they hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris.
wpsdlocal6.com
People could pay hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for medical records if one Kentucky house bill is approved
PADUCAH — You could end up paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars for your medical records if a Kentucky lawmaker gets her way. That's according to a local lawyer who works with personal injury cases. Attorney Mark Bryant says House Bill 51 could be a big burden to...
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Calls On Lawmakers To Pass Medical Marijuana Legalization ‘This Session’ In Annual Speech
The governor of Kentucky used his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday to call on the legislature to legalize medical marijuana “this session,” saying that it’s an essential reform for the state to make sure it is “treating people right.”. “Far too many Kentuckians are...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’
Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide
“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
kentuckytoday.com
Recreational marijuana sales nearly doubled in Maine in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The sale of recreational cannabis products increased by nearly double in Maine in 2022. Almost $159 million in cannabis products were sold in the state last year, according to the Office of Cannabis Policy. That was an increase from the 2021 total of about $82 million.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Letting Cities Grant Mass Marijuana Expungements, Among Other Reforms
The governor of Ohio has signed a major criminal justice reform bill that will let cities facilitate mass expungements for people with certain drug-related convictions, including marijuana possession of up to 200 grams, while also protecting people from getting criminal records for possessing cannabis paraphernalia. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s medical cannabis policy is now in effect
In November, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order legalizing possession of medical cannabis, as long as a doctor signs off and the plant is legally purchased in another state. The policy took effect on Jan. 1. Under the order, Kentuckians would have to travel to states where medical cannabis...
lakercountry.com
New Kentucky sales tax in effect
The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
More than 184,382 fentanyl-laced pills total seized from Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia in 2022, DEA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that more than 184,382 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 316 pounds of fentanyl powder was confiscated last year by the Louisville, Kentucky division last year. The Louisville DEA division includes Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. According to the...
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
WLKY.com
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
'Hey that's me!': Louisville man wins first million-dollar lottery prize of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man in Louisville is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a lucky stop at a his neighborhood Kroger. This is the first million dollar Powerball prize won in Kentucky in the year 2023. The Jefferson County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said...
sam1039.com
LIHEAP Program To Begin Accepting Applications Monday
The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP was created to help low-income households pay home heating cost. Rick Baker, LKLP executive director, says it’s to help people that are in a crisis situation that are either close to having their electricity disconnected, they have a disconnect notice or a cut off notice or a past due notice. He said they always see an increase in calls this time of year especially after the temperatures we had during Christmas. Baker said they are expecting to serve between 5,000 and 6,000 homes this year.
Kentucky Murder Mansion Has A Secret Bunker, Two Escape Tunnels & It’s For Sale
A Kentucky Mansion has gone viral after a TikTok video surfaced of a secret bunker and stories of a vicious murder taking place. The crazy thing this place is for sale!. The mansion is gorgeous. At first glance, it is made up of what many dreams of in a home they might never ever be able to afford. Here's how it's described on Realtor.com;
