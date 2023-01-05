ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

DC News Now

Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation

QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

FCSO seek information on individuals in vehicle break ins

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information from the public in identifying individuals. The subjects are believed to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle break ins and thefts. The pair may have been involved with the recent break ins of vehicles at...
WUSA9

Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge, police say

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region

Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WJLA

Gainesville man arrested for raping child, police say

GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A man from Gainesville, Virginia, was charged with raping an child he met on social media, Prince William County police said. Deonti James Solano, 22, was arrested at his home in the 8500 block of Foal Court, according to police. Officers responded to reports of...
GAINESVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun State Legislators Hold Pre-Session Hearing

Most of Loudoun’s representatives in the General Assembly—including several that will no longer represent Loudoun after the 2023 session under new election districts—attended a listening session Saturday, Jan. 7 before they head back to Richmond. They heard arguments from members of the community on topics ranging from...
LEESBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg High School Student Charged After Cafeteria Fight

The Leesburg Police Department announced today that an 18-year-old student has been charged with malicious wounding following a November altercation at Heritage High School in Leesburg that injured a classmate. According to the report, the fight happened Nov. 9, 2022, in the school’s cafeteria. Leesburg Police officers worked with Loudoun...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Virginia CyberSlam 2023 Draws Students from 5 Counties

Nearly 500 students, teachers and chaperones attended the second annual CyberSlam at George Mason University’s Johnson Center on Monday. Briar Woods High School teacher Chris Starke started the event in Loudoun last year. The event moved to the larger venue this year as more cybersecurity educators expressed interest in having their students participate.
VIRGINIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC

