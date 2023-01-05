Read full article on original website
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation
QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
theriver953.com
FCSO seek information on individuals in vehicle break ins
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information from the public in identifying individuals. The subjects are believed to be involved with a recent rash of vehicle break ins and thefts. The pair may have been involved with the recent break ins of vehicles at...
Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
WTOP
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
Masked Men Posing As Police In Prince William Wanted For Armed Robbery
Two victims are recovering after being airlifted from the scene of an armed burglary committed by suspects who identified themselves as police, authorities say.Police were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6 where they located a 20-year-old man…
Woman wielding golf club arrested at Stafford McDonald’s
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a McDonald's at 303 Town Center Boulevard for a report of a disturbance at the restaurant. Witnesses described a hostile woman wielding a golf club threatening staff and acting in a disorderly manner.
Child Gunman At Maryland Middle School Can Not Be Charged Due To New Juvenile Reform Law
A child who brought a gun and loaded magazine to an Anne Arundel County school will not face any charges due to a new Juvenile Justice Reform bill that was voted into law, authorities say. The announcement was made the day after the 12-year-old brought the handgun, loaded magazine, and...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
WTOP
W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
WJLA
Gainesville man arrested for raping child, police say
GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A man from Gainesville, Virginia, was charged with raping an child he met on social media, Prince William County police said. Deonti James Solano, 22, was arrested at his home in the 8500 block of Foal Court, according to police. Officers responded to reports of...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun State Legislators Hold Pre-Session Hearing
Most of Loudoun’s representatives in the General Assembly—including several that will no longer represent Loudoun after the 2023 session under new election districts—attended a listening session Saturday, Jan. 7 before they head back to Richmond. They heard arguments from members of the community on topics ranging from...
Senior Alert: Missing Woodbridge woman found safe
A missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who prompted a Senior Alert has been found safe, according to authorties.
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg High School Student Charged After Cafeteria Fight
The Leesburg Police Department announced today that an 18-year-old student has been charged with malicious wounding following a November altercation at Heritage High School in Leesburg that injured a classmate. According to the report, the fight happened Nov. 9, 2022, in the school’s cafeteria. Leesburg Police officers worked with Loudoun...
School Bus Driver Killed After Crashing Into Ditch In Virginia
A school bus driver and dog walker was killed after losing control of her vehicle, going off-road, and crashing into a ditch in Prince William County, police announced.Linda Maria Killian, 61, of Manassas, was killed on Sunday, Jan. 8 after crashing her 2022 Honda CRV in the southbound lanes of Kah…
Stolen cars used in cigar, vape store robbery in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said three people used a stolen car to rob a business in the Ashburn area, then stole another car afterwards. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery took place at Ashburn Cigars and Vapes, located in the 44000 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza, around 7:10 p.m. […]
loudounnow.com
Virginia CyberSlam 2023 Draws Students from 5 Counties
Nearly 500 students, teachers and chaperones attended the second annual CyberSlam at George Mason University’s Johnson Center on Monday. Briar Woods High School teacher Chris Starke started the event in Loudoun last year. The event moved to the larger venue this year as more cybersecurity educators expressed interest in having their students participate.
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
